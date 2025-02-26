Business interests linked to Ruto ally who is facing U.S. sanctions

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) is a Sudanese military leader and commander of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces.

He has been at the centre of controversy due to RSF’s involvement in Sudan's civil war.

Recently, the United States imposed sanctions on Hemedti and his close associates.

“As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC,” the U.S. said in a statement in January.

What is the RSF?

The RSF started as a militia called the Janjaweed, which was used by the government in the early 2000s to fight rebels in Darfur.

Over time, the Sudanese government gave them more power, integrating them into the military in 2013.

Later, they became very powerful and even helped remove President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

In 2023, they fought against the Sudanese army for control of the country, leading to a civil war.

Business interests

Hemedti has business interests that are closely tied to his political and military influence.

Hemedti has been involved in Sudan's gold mining industry, which is a major source of revenue for the country.

His business interests have been a subject of controversy, with allegations of corruption and exploitation.

The RSF controls trade routes and border crossings, allowing them to exert influence over the flow of goods and resources.

This control enables them to profit from smuggling and other illicit activities.

Hemedti has interests in agriculture and livestock, particularly in areas where the RSF operates.

This includes large-scale farming and cattle herding, which can be lucrative in Sudan's rural regions.

Entities sanctioned by U.S.

The U.S. has sanctioned businesses linked to Hemdti and RSF.

Capital Tap Holding L.L.C., a UAE-based company owned by Sudanese national Abu Dharr Abdul Nabi Habiballa Ahmmed, has allegedly provided financial and military support to RSF.

Several related companies under its management, including Capital Tap Management, Capital Tap General Trading, and Horizon Advanced Solutions, have played roles in facilitating RSF’s operations.

Additionally, Creative Python L.L.C. has been used to hide financial transactions linked to RSF leader Hemedti, while AZ Gold has purchased and transported Sudanese gold, benefiting the RSF.

Al Jil Al Qadem, another company co-owned by Abu Dharr, has longstanding RSF ties, with links to Alkhaleej Co LTD, a financial institution financing RSF operations.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned multiple individuals and entities connected to these activities, targeting RSF’s funding and logistics network.

Hemedti’s relationship with Ruto

Hemedti has visited Kenya severally and has met with President Ruto and other senior government officials.

On February 18, 2025, the RSF convened at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to discuss the formation of a "Government of Peace and Unity" in Sudan.

This elicited strong reactions from Sudan's government , which accused Kenya of violating its sovereignty and termed the hosting of the RSF as an "act of hostility."

U.S. criticism of Kenya hosting RSF

U.S. Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has criticised Kenya for hosting RSF in Nairobi.

In a statement on February 22, 2025, Senator Risch accused Kenya of legitimising the RSF.

He stated, "Now, Kenya, a U.S. ally, is helping the RSF legitimise their genocidal rule in Sudan under the guise of peacemaking, this is an unthinkable attempt to obscure the truth and will not end the massacre."

In response, Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, defended Kenya by claiming Nairobi was facilitating peace negotiations and providing non-partisan platforms for the conflicting parties.

The RSF also said that their presence in Kenya was solely for peace talks and not for establishing a parallel government in Sudan.

However, the relationship between Hemedti and Ruto has been criticised due to Hemedti's involvement in human rights abuses and his role in Sudan's conflict.

Critics argue that Ruto's association with Hemedti undermines Kenya's commitment to human rights and democratic values.

Hemedti was born around 1974 -1975 in Darfur, Sudan, and rose from humble beginnings as a camel trader to become one of the most powerful people in Sudan.

He commands the RSF, a paramilitary force that has been accused of numerous human rights abuses, particularly in the Darfur region.