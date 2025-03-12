Silent killer: Reason Cabinet has ordered asbestos removal in all homes, schools, workplaces

The government has announced a nationwide removal of asbestos roofing in government institutions. The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

The directive mandates the removal of asbestos from all public and private facilities due to the severe health risks associated with its exposure.

Asbestos, a widely used construction material in Kenya during the 1960s and 1970s, is classified as a human carcinogen. Prolonged exposure has been linked to life-threatening diseases, including lung cancer and mesothelioma.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) will oversee the implementation of the asbestos removal initiative, ensuring its safe handling, disposal, and elimination.

County governments have been tasked with establishing designated disposal sites to facilitate proper waste management.

Under the ‘Polluter Pays’ principle, property owners will bear the cost of asbestos removal. The government anticipates that this measure will not only reduce future health complications but also lower long-term healthcare costs and enhance environmental safety.

The ban comes as part of a broader strategy to improve public health and environmental sustainability in Kenya. Experts have long warned of the dangers posed by aging asbestos structures, particularly in government buildings, hospitals, and schools.

By implementing this policy, Kenya joins a growing list of countries that have taken decisive action against asbestos to protect citizens from its harmful effects.

Understanding the Dangers of Asbestos

For decades, asbestos was considered a miracle material. Strong, heat-resistant, and affordable, it found its way into buildings, homes, and industrial facilities across Kenya.

The danger of asbestos lies in its microscopic fibers. When materials containing asbestos deteriorate or are disturbed during renovations, demolitions, or even daily wear and tear, these tiny fibers are released into the air.

Once inhaled, they embed themselves deep in the lungs, where they remain for years, silently causing irreversible damage.

Unlike immediate hazards such as fire or chemical spills, asbestos is a slow and invisible threat. It does not cause immediate pain or sickness, but its effects manifest years, sometimes decades, after exposure.

Asbestos links to cancer

One of the most devastating illnesses linked to asbestos is mesothelioma, a rare and aggressive cancer that attacks the lining of the lungs, abdomen, and heart.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), "Numerous epidemiologic studies have reported an increased incidence of deaths due to cancer, primarily lung cancer and mesotheliomas associated with exposure to inhaled asbestos."

There is no cure, and by the time symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, and fatigue appear, it is often too late for effective treatment.

Lung cancer is another major consequence, especially for those who have been exposed to asbestos over long periods. The risk is even greater for smokers , whose lungs are already compromised.

For others, the slow scarring of lung tissue caused by asbestosis leads to chronic breathing problems, persistent coughing, and eventual respiratory failure.

While not cancerous, asbestosis is a painful, debilitating disease that leaves patients struggling for air. Even those who do not develop cancer or asbestosis may suffer from pleural thickening, a condition where the lining of the lungs becomes stiff, making every breath a challenge.

Despite its well-documented dangers, asbestos still lingers in many older buildings. Schools, hospitals, government offices, and residential homes built during colonial times may still contain asbestos in their ceilings, walls, and floors.

In response to these risks, governments around the world, including Kenya, are taking action. The recent nationwide removal of asbestos aims to eliminate this hidden killer from homes and workplaces.