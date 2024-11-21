U.S soldier Jane Njenga’s journey to conquer tropical diseases in Central America

Kenyan-born U.S Navy soldier Lt. Jane Njenga is proving that dedication to service knows no borders.

Njenga in August completed intensive Military Tropical Medicine training in Honduras, gaining firsthand experience in dealing with tropical diseases that have long plagued both civilians and military forces globally.

Her mission, to ensure that military personnel are medically prepared to confront the hidden threats posed by diseases like malaria, dengue, and leishmaniasis.

A Kenyan on the frontlines of tropical medicine

Tropical diseases like malaria and dengue fever are not unfamiliar to those especially living in tropical zones.

For decades, these illnesses have claimed the lives of many, with malaria alone responsible for a large number of deaths.

This harsh reality forms the backdrop for Njenga’s mission in Honduras, where she faced these diseases head-on during her training.

This setting of a high-need region provided invaluable exposure to the unique health challenges in tropical environments, directly supporting Navy Medicine's mission and enhancing my skills for future deployments

From classroom to the jungle

Before heading to the jungle, Njenga underwent four weeks of classroom training at the Uniformed Services University, gaining foundational knowledge in tropical diseases such as dengue, malaria, and leishmaniasis.

This preparation was key to her success when she moved from the controlled environment of the classroom to the humid, unpredictable terrain of Honduras.

Transitioning to the unpredictable, humid jungle of Honduras was a stark shift. We moved from controlled learning conditions to hands-on work with natural elements and diverse disease vectors.



This fieldwork allowed us to assess high-risk areas in urban communities, gaining knowledge on how to apply practical skills for diagnosing and managing vector-borne diseases—experiences that go far beyond the structured cases and simulations of the classroom

Understanding local ecosystems

Njenga’s training in Honduras wasn’t just about tackling diseases in theory; it was about understanding the local ecosystems that contribute to the spread of these diseases.

This training has been invaluable, equipping us with the knowledge and skills to effectively manage endemic diseases and protect our personnel

One of the most valuable aspects of Njenga’s experience was the collaboration with local healthcare professionals in Honduras.

This partnership not only enhanced her understanding of how diseases are managed in resource-limited settings but also allowed for a mutual exchange of knowledge between U.S and Honduran healthcare practitioners.

Collaborating with Honduran healthcare professionals allowed for a rich exchange of ideas, as we shared knowledge about disease management, treatment protocols, and public health strategies. This joint environment fostered mutual respect and understanding.

A journey of service and growth

Her career, which began with her enlistment in the U.S. Army in 2013 as a pharmacy specialist and linguist, has now expanded to include roles as a critical care nurse, assistant chief nursing officer, and medical liaison officer with the 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group.