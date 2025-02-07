Veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela dies

Veteran Kenyan journalist Leonard Mambo Mbotela has passed away at the age of 85.



His daughter-in-law, Anne Mbotela, confirmed his death, revealing that he had been unwell for some time and took his final breath at around 9:30 am on Friday.

Mbotela was a legendary figure in Kenyan broadcasting, best known for his long-running radio and television programme Jee Huu ni Ungwana.



The show, which first aired in 1966 on KBC Radio and later on KBC TV, promoted etiquette and social values, captivating audiences for over five decades.



His distinctive voice and engaging style made him one of the most recognisable media personalities in the country.

Beyond Jee Huu ni Ungwana, Mbotela played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s media landscape.



He was at the forefront of major national broadcasts, including his coverage of historical events such as the 1982 attempted coup in Kenya, where he was forced to read a coup announcement under duress.

Born in 1940 in Freetown, Mombasa, Mbotela was the firstborn in a family of eight children. His parents, James and Aida Mbotela, instilled in him a deep appreciation for communication and storytelling, which later defined his career.

He was married to Alice Mwikali, with whom he had three children: Aida Mbotela, Jimmy Mbotela, and George Mbotela. His family remained a cornerstone of his life, offering unwavering support throughout his illustrious career.