A court in Equatorial Guinea has sentenced Baltasar Ebang Engonga to eight years in prison and ordered a substantial fine after finding him guilty of embezzling public funds tied to professional travel expenses.

The Bioko provincial tribunal handed down the ruling on Wednesday, citing the diversion of sums that the court said had been declared as travel and mission costs but used for personal purposes.

The conviction and sentence

The tribunal convicted Engonga of diverting amounts ranging from small sums to as much as CFA125.4million (Sh28.7million), the court said, and imposed an additional financial penalty equivalent to that figure.

Baltasar Ebang Engonga in court

Engonga was tried alongside several other senior officials accused in the same embezzlement case.

Sex-tape scandal

Engonga first came to international attention late in 2024 when hundreds of explicit videos allegedly involving him and women connected to prominent figures were leaked online while he was already in pre-trial detention on corruption-related charges.

Baltasar Ebang Engonga

Authorities said the material was discovered during searches linked to the financial probe.

The scandal prompted public outrage, the suspension of Engonga from his post, and government statements about measures to prevent similar incidents in official workplaces.

He had been detained at Malabo’s Black Beach prison during earlier stages of the investigation.

Who he is and why this matters

Baltasar Ebang Engonga

Engonga had been director general of the National Agency for Financial Investigation, the body responsible for probing financial crimes and money-laundering risks in Equatorial Guinea.

He is also reported to be a member of the extended political elite often described as linked to the presidential family.

The combination of alleged financial misconduct and the widely circulated private recordings has intensified scrutiny of governance and conduct inside the state apparatus.

Regional and institutional context

Observers point out that prosecutions of senior officials in Equatorial Guinea occur against a backdrop of longstanding international concerns about corruption and transparency in the oil-rich state.

Baltasar Ebang Engonga

The verdict follows a trial that began in mid-2025 and concludes a chapter of criminal proceedings that included multiple counts and several co-accused.

Local reports indicate the court found that funds ostensibly earmarked and already paid for missions were repeatedly misrepresented and used for private ends.

The sentence is likely to have immediate consequences for the individuals involved and for public perceptions of the accountability of senior officials in Equatorial Guinea.