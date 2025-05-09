Intersting facts to know about new Pope Leo XIV who has broken 2,000-year tradition

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost on September 14, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, is the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.

His election on May 8, 2025, marked a series of historic firsts: he is the first American-born pope, the first Peruvian citizen to ascend to the papacy, and the first member of the Order of Saint Augustine to hold the position.

His papal name honours Pope Leo XIII, known for his commitment to social justice and labour rights.

Interesting Facts

Pope Leo XIV is the first pontiff born in the United States, breaking a 2000-year tradition of European-born popes.

He is the first Peruvian Citizen Pope.

Prevost is the first member of the Order of Saint Augustine to become pope.

He is a baseball enthusiast and a lifelong supporter of the Chicago White Sox. He attended the 2005 World Series in person.

In Rome, he earned the nickname "Latin Yankee" due to his American origins and extensive missionary work in Peru.

Pope Leo XIV is fluent in English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Portuguese, and can read Latin and German.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Villanova University

Early Life

Prevost was raised in Dolton, a suburb of Chicago, by his parents, Louis Marius Prevost, a school superintendent of French and Italian descent, and Mildred Martínez, a librarian of Spanish heritage.

He has two older brothers, Louis and John.

Early Education

Prevost began his formal religious education at St. Augustine Seminary High School in Holland, Michigan, graduating in 1973.

During his time there, he was recognised for academic excellence, serving as yearbook editor-in-chief and participating in the National Honour Society.

Undergraduate Studies

In 1977, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Villanova University in Pennsylvania. His studies also included philosophy, aligning with the Augustinian tradition.

Theological Training

Following his undergraduate studies, Prevost pursued theological education at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, where he obtained a Master of Divinity in 1982.

During this period, he also taught mathematics and occasionally physics at local Catholic high schools.

Advanced Canon Law Studies

Prevost furthered his education in Rome at the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum), earning a Licentiate in Canon Law in 1984 and a Doctorate in Canon Law in 1987.

His doctoral thesis focused on "The Role of the Local Prior in the Order of Saint Augustine.

Missionary Work and Leadership Roles

Ordained a priest on June 19, 1982, Prevost embarked on missionary work in Peru, serving in various capacities including parish priest, seminary professor, and diocesan administrator.

His dedication to the Peruvian people earned him the affectionate title "saint of the north," reflecting his commitment to the poor and marginalised communities.

In recognition of his service, he became a naturalised Peruvian citizen in 2015.

From 2001 to 2013, Prevost served as the Prior General of the Order of Saint Augustine, leading the order through significant periods of growth and reform.

In 2014, Pope Francis appointed him as the Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru, a position he held until 2023.

During his tenure, he was known for his pastoral care and efforts to address social issues affecting his diocese.

Vatican Service and Cardinalate

In 2023, Prevost was appointed Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, roles that placed him at the heart of the Church's administrative and pastoral decision-making.

That same year, he was elevated to the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis, further solidifying his influence within the Vatican hierarchy.

Papacy

Following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025, the College of Cardinals convened in a conclave and elected Prevost as the new pope on May 8, 2025.

He chose the name Leo XIV, signalling continuity with the social teachings of Pope Leo XIII.

In his first public address from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, he greeted the faithful with the words, "Peace be with all of you."