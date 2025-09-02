New U.S. visa rules take effect: Everything you need to know

The U.S. State Department is implementing significant changes to its visa policy starting September 2, 2025.

These updates will impact travellers, students, and skilled workers from 57 countries, including Afghanistan, Cuba, Egypt, Iran, and Venezuela.

DS-160 application form for obtaining U.S. Visa

End of Drop-Box System

Under the new regulations, non-immigrant visa applicants from the listed countries will no longer be eligible for the "drop-box" system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The system allowed some individuals to renew their visas or submit applications without an in-person interview.

This change will require many applicants to attend visa interviews at U.S. embassies or consulates, a shift that will increase wait times and likely cause frustration.

The update affects a broad range of visa categories, including B-1/B-2 tourist/business visas, F-1 student visas, H-1B skilled worker visas, and L-1 intra-company transfer visas.

Previously, some applicants, such as children under 14 and adults over 79, were exempt from in-person interviews. This exemption is now significantly reduced.

Impact on Visa Wait Times and Fees

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Department has acknowledged that the new rules will likely lead to longer visa appointment wait times.

With more applicants required to appear for interviews, consulate staff and appointment slots will be stretched.

Applicants are encouraged to check for updated processing times on the State Department’s website.

Additionally, there are changes to the rescheduling policy for visa appointments.

Applicants can now reschedule their appointments for free only once; after that, they will need to pay the visa application fee again to reschedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. State Department

New Fees for U.S. Entry

Starting at the end of September, the U.S. will raise the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) fee for travellers entering the country via land or from Visa Waiver Program nations.

The fee will increase from $6 to $30. Similarly, the ESTA fee for travellers from Visa Waiver Program countries will nearly double from $21 to $40, effective through 2034.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wider Visa Policy Changes

These visa updates are part of a broader effort to tighten U.S. immigration policies. New measures include:

Visa Integrity Fee

A new refundable fee, set to apply to many non-immigrant visa applicants, will help fund screening and compliance efforts. Critics warn that this will increase the cost of visiting the U.S.

Visa Bond Pilot

ADVERTISEMENT

Certain B-1/B-2 applicants from designated countries must post a bond ranging from $5,000 to $15,000, refundable upon compliance with visa conditions.

Stricter Vetting

Applicants will face more stringent document checks and be required to provide social media details . These measures have already led to delays and increased requests for additional documentation.

U.S. issues strict social media rules that could get your Visa denied

Changes for Students and Journalists

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is considering replacing open-ended visa durations for F-1 students, J-1 exchange visitors, and I-Visa media applicants with fixed admission periods, requiring separate applications for extensions.

H-1B Reform

A proposed rule change could prioritise H-1B visa allocations based on salary level rather than through a random lottery. This change may affect Indian professionals particularly.

Additionally, since August, U.S. embassies have stopped allowing third-party passport collection. Applicants must now collect their passports in person, or a parent or guardian may do so for minors with proper consent.

Ongoing Impact on Tourism

ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism to the U.S. has shown a decline for five of the past six months, and the new visa restrictions, higher fees, and other challenges could exacerbate the trend.