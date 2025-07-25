The United States government has implemented stringent new security protocols for individuals applying for student and exchange visitor visas, now requiring the full disclosure of social media history and public profiles as a condition for consideration.

Applicants for F, M, and J visas who fail to comply with the new measures face immediate visa denial and potential ineligibility for future travel to the U.S., according to official communications from the State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi.

U.S. issues strict social media rules that could get your Visa denied

New Vetting Mandates for F, M, and J Visas

The directive, issued by the U.S. State Department, targets applicants for F (academic student), M (vocational student), and J (exchange visitor) nonimmigrant visas.

As part of a "comprehensive and thorough vetting" process, Visa applicants are now instructed to list all social media usernames used within the last five years on their DS-160 application form.

Furthermore, a key component of the new guidance is the requirement that "all applicants for F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas will be instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to 'public'."

DS-160 application form for obtaining U.S. Visa

National Security Cited as Primary Rationale

U.S. officials have framed the policy change as a critical measure to protect national security.

The State Department asserts that the enhanced screening is necessary to verify applicants' identities and intentions.

"Every visa adjudication is a national security decision," the State Department announced in a public statement.

The United States must be vigilant during the visa issuance process to ensure that those applying for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests.

The statement reiterated the official U.S. position that obtaining a visa is a "privilege, not a right."

Embassy Confirms Severe Consequences for Omission

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi also highlighted the gravity of these requirements in a public advisory, warning applicants against providing incomplete or false information.

Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form

U.S. Embassy in Nairobi

This confirmation indicates that consular officers will treat the omission of social media details as a serious misrepresentation, with long-term consequences for an applicant's immigration record.

Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit... Omitting social media information on your application could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future U.S. visas.

Summary of Key Requirements for VISA Applicants

Individuals subject to these new rules must undertake the following actions to ensure compliance:

Full Disclosure: Provide a complete list of all social media handles and usernames used on any platform over the preceding five years in the designated section of the DS-160 form.

Public Privacy Settings: All social media profiles associated with the applicant must have their privacy settings adjusted to "Public" for the duration of the application process.

Accuracy Certification: Applicants must certify that all information, including their social media history, is true and correct before submitting the application.

The State Department has noted that its overseas posts will resume scheduling visa interviews for the affected categories soon.