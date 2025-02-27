East African socialites who are officially off the market

However, for some of the region's most high-profile socialites, love has taken center stage and they are now officially off the market.

From fairytale weddings and lavish engagements to intimate elopements, these East African socialites are officially off the market.

1. Amber Ray – Kenya

Socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray is the latest Kenyan socialite to raise the bar after saying yes to Kennedy Rapudo in more than one proposal.

This came a few months after Amber revealed that she was ready to settle down and be committed.

“Okay, the economy is no longer suitable for me to remain an independent woman. The time has finally come. I am now considering listening to you n****s for supplemental income. I’m ready to settle down this time I mean it!” Read her Instagram post shared on June 2022.

Kennedy Rapudo proposed to Amber Ray for the second time, this time with a diamond ring, following his initial proposal in November 2022.

The couple lives together and shares a daughter. Rapudo has two other children from previous relationships, while Amber also has a son from a past relationship.

2. Anita Fabiola – Uganda

Ugandan actress, former beauty queen, and socialite Anita Fabiola is officially off the market after walking down the aisle with the man of her dream Mark Ronald on January 7, 2022.

In a series of beautiful photos, the businesswoman took to her Instagram account to inform her loyal fans of the exciting progress in her life.

"I’m still finding the right words to express how surreal yesterday felt. It still feels like a dream. Thank you to all the friends and family that made this possible. We felt loved and, we thank you for your blessings," Anitah Fabiola.

Risper Faith

Reality TV star Risper Faith—who many might call a retired socialite—has transitioned into a successful influencer and content creator.

Risper married Brian in February 2018 after being engaged for nearly a year. Since then, the couple has shared glimpses of their happy relationship with fans. They have one child, a son, together.

4. Zari Hassan - Uganda

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan, in June 2022, revealed that she is married for the third time and is happy with her life.

Speaking to a journalist at an event in Tanzania on June 16, 2022, the 42-year-old insisted that the person she had was her husband.

“Huyu ni mume wangu, ni mume wangu (He is my husband). Case close," she noted.

The South Africa-based Uganda socialite, however, did not mention the name or identity of her 'husband' until May 2022 when she was spotted with him, Shakib Lutaayi at a beach in Dar E Salaam.

The two love birds have been dating for a while now, and from a video, Zari shared on her IG in December 2022, she is ready to take it to the next level with Shakib.