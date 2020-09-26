Kenya's total Covid-19 case load stands at 37,871 after 164 new cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours.

The new cases were detected after testing 3,872 samples bringing the total number of cumulative tests conducted in the country to 536,601.

140 of the new cases were Kenyan nationals while 24 were foreigners with 115 accounting for new infections among men and 49 among women.

The youngest new patient was a 6-month-old infant and the eldest being an 81-year-old.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Deaths and Recoveries

77 patients were discharged, 40 from various hospitals and 37 from the home-based care programme. Total recoveries now stand at 24,581.

Seven more patients succumbed to the disease bringing the country's death toll to 689.