Kenya's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 37,079 after 98 new cases were detected over the last 24 hours. 1644

Various labs in the country were able to test 1,644 samples in the said period, bringing the cumulative number of tests conducted to 518,350.

Of the new cases, 96 were Kenyan nationals and two were foreigners with 63 being male and 35 female. The youngest new patient is a 9-year-old and the eldest is a 75-year-old.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman

Dr Aman listed the top counties by cumulative number of infections as; Nairobi (20,253), Mombasa (2,775), Kiambu (2,647), Kajiado (1,929), Machakos (1,298) and Busia (1,197).

Other counties which are still below the 1,000 cases mark were listed as follows; Nakuru (985), Uasin Gishu (567), Migori (451), Kisumu (395), Garissa (350), Kericho (298), Nyeri (293), Kitui (273), Laikipia (258), Kisii (255), Narok (249), Kilifi (209), Murang'a (186), Turkana (185), Taita Taveta (166), Makueni (164), Embu (142), Trans Nzoia (137), Bomet (135), Lamu (118), Meru (108), Kirinyaga (86), Kwale (76), Kakamega (79), Siaya (74), Homa Bay (65), Isiolo (61), Nyandarua (58), Bungoma (55), Samburu (55), Tharaka Nithi (46), Baringo (43), Wajir (39), Vihiga (35), Mandera (29), Nyamira (26), Tana River (25) and Marsabit with 19 cases.

Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties are the two counties with the lowest number of infections at 7 cases each.

Deaths and Recoveries

62 patients were released on Monday after recovering from the infection, 44 from the home-based care programme and 18 from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 23,949.

Two more patients succumbed to the disease bringing the total number of fatalities in Kenya to 650.

