Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has accused the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party of instigating wrangles within the NASA coalition.

Mudavadi claims that recent turmoil in Ford-Kenya party and ANC has been primarily caused by disputes over Sh4.5 billion Political Parties Fund awarded to ODM.

"They are reluctant to share the money yet it is in the agreement. You have seen there is political destabilization all over. Those schemes won’t succeed. It does not help to undermine other political parties," Mudavadi claimed.

Also Read: Fireworks in Jubilee after David Murathe’s warning to rebel Jubilee MPs

File image of Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi

The billions were allegedly awarded to ODM for the period between 2013 and 2017.

ODM responds to Mudavadi

ODM chairman John Mbadi has, however, dismissed Mudavadi's claims stating that teh funds were awarded to the CORD coalition and not NASA.

"The Sh4.5 billion they keep referring to is as a result of a court case entered by ODM before 2015. It was before we formed the National Super Alliance (NASA), which ANC is part of.

"We have not received even a shilling from the billions. But even if we were to share the money, it can only be with Ford-Kenya and Wiper.

"We could have shared with them if we were going to get funding from the votes garnered at the presidential level. NASA did not participate in the repeat presidential election. The money we get is for the five positions – MCA, Woman Rep, Senator, MP and governor. Our partners fielded candidates against us," Mbadi explained.