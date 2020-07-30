The courts on Thursday issued new orders regarding the suspension of Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo.

The High Court stayed the orders for the duration of the hearing of Mr Guyo's case.

Mr Guyo was further given unrestricted access to the county assembly, overturning the previous orders that had declared him a stranger to the House.

"For avoidance of doubt, the Petitioner shall have unrestrained access to the Assembly and its precincts and shall enjoy all privileges and benefits pertaining to the office of a member of the Nairobi City County Assembly pending the hearing and determination of his petition," the judge directed.

Also Read: Sonko reveals shameful past of cop who brutalized Mlango Kubwa MCA

Nairobi County Assembly during a past session

The Majority Leader had been suspended by Speaker Beatrice Elachi after he was found to have allegedly failed to attend 11 sessions of the House.

The court ruling came on a day when Nairobi Metropolitan Service boss Mohamed Badi and Interior CS Fred Matiang'i toured City Hall.

The two leaders made the impromptu visit following an incident involving police and Mlango Kubwa MCA Patriciah Mutheu Musyimi.

Read More: Female Nairobi MCA beaten by police now hospitalized