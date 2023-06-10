10 Safaricom services to be interrupted for 1 hour on Sunday

During this time, several services will be affected, including popular features such as Lipa Na M-Pesa and Buy goods and services, M-Pesa Business to Customer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B) transactions, USSD services including *100# and *200#, as well as the Daraja portal and all M-Pesa APIs.

The M-Pesa organization Portal, dealer portal, and Lipa Na M-Pesa portal will also be temporarily inaccessible.

Furthermore, Safaricom's international money transfer services, including Western Union transactions and M-Pesa Global, will experience a temporary suspension.

Additionally, the Mpesa App and Safaricom App, M-Shwari, KCB M-PESA, M-Kesho, Pinless Top Up, and IoT services will be affected during the maintenance period.

Safaricom services that will be unavailable:

Lipa Na M-Pesa and Buy goods and services

M-Pesa Business to Customer - B2C, Business to Business-B2B

USSD services including *100# and *200#

Daraja portal and all Mpesa API's

M-Pesa organization Portal, dealer portal and Lipa Na M-Pesa portal

International Money Transfers (Western union) and M-pesa Global

Mpesa App and Safaricom app

M-Shwari, KCB M-PESA and M-Kesho.

Pinless Top Up

IoT services

Twitter/@Safaricom PLC

However, Safaricom has reassured its customers that all other services, including calls, data, SMS, and other M-Pesa functionalities, will remain fully operational throughout the maintenance window.

In an official statement, the company emphasized, "All other services including calls, data and SMS and all other M-Pesa services will be available as usual."