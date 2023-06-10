The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 Safaricom services to be interrupted for 1 hour on Sunday

Amos Robi

Leading telecommunications giant, Safaricom, has revealed that a scheduled maintenance activity will temporarily disrupt ten categories of services on Sunday, June 11.

Safaricom refutes dominance claims by Airtel, says the market is big enough for healthy competition

The company has announced that these services will be unavailable for a one-hour duration, specifically between 11:00 pm and 11:59 pm, to facilitate essential system maintenance.

During this time, several services will be affected, including popular features such as Lipa Na M-Pesa and Buy goods and services, M-Pesa Business to Customer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B) transactions, USSD services including *100# and *200#, as well as the Daraja portal and all M-Pesa APIs.

The M-Pesa organization Portal, dealer portal, and Lipa Na M-Pesa portal will also be temporarily inaccessible.

Furthermore, Safaricom's international money transfer services, including Western Union transactions and M-Pesa Global, will experience a temporary suspension.

Additionally, the Mpesa App and Safaricom App, M-Shwari, KCB M-PESA, M-Kesho, Pinless Top Up, and IoT services will be affected during the maintenance period.

Safaricom services that will be unavailable:

  • Lipa Na M-Pesa and Buy goods and services
  • M-Pesa Business to Customer - B2C, Business to Business-B2B
  • USSD services including *100# and *200#
  • Daraja portal and all Mpesa API's
  • M-Pesa organization Portal, dealer portal and Lipa Na M-Pesa portal
  • International Money Transfers (Western union) and M-pesa Global
  • Mpesa App and Safaricom app
  • M-Shwari, KCB M-PESA and M-Kesho.
  • Pinless Top Up
  • IoT services
Peter Ndegwa CEO Safaricom, speaking at a media showcase for the launch of the company's 5G service in Kenya, March 26, 2021.
Peter Ndegwa CEO Safaricom, speaking at a media showcase for the launch of the company's 5G service in Kenya, March 26, 2021. Twitter/@Safaricom PLC

However, Safaricom has reassured its customers that all other services, including calls, data, SMS, and other M-Pesa functionalities, will remain fully operational throughout the maintenance window.

In an official statement, the company emphasized, "All other services including calls, data and SMS and all other M-Pesa services will be available as usual."

By conducting this necessary system maintenance, Safaricom aims to ensure the continued smooth functioning and reliability of its services. The temporary interruptions in specific service categories are a proactive measure to improve overall system performance and enhance customer experiences.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

