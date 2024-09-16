39 richest banks in Kenya by asset base - CBK report

According to the Central Bank of Kenya’s Bank Supervision Annual Report 2023, the sector's performance reflects resilience amid a challenging business environment.

Customer deposits also surged by 18%, rising from Sh5.0 trillion in December 2022 to Sh5.9 trillion in December 2023.

Top 5 richest banks in Kenya

1.KCB

Data from the Central Bank of Kenya's Bank Supervision Annual Report 2023 shows that KCB holds the largest market share of 17.4%, and asset base of Sh1.43 trillion, positioning it as the wealthiest bank in Kenya as of 2023.

In 2024, KCB reported that the asset base had hit Sh2 trillion.

Pulse Live Kenya

2.Equity Bank (Kenya) Ltd

Equity Bank ranks second with a market share of 12.2%, reporting total assets valued at Sh1.00 trillion.

3.NCBA Bank Kenya PLC

With a 9.2% market share, NCBA Bank’s total assets amounted to Sh661.74 billion, making it one of the largest financial institutions in Kenya.

Pulse Live Kenya

4.Co-operative Bank of Kenya Ltd

Co-operative Bank holds an 8.8% market share, with total assets valued at Sh624.25 billion.

5. Absa Bank Kenya PLC

Rounding out the top five, Absa Bank commands a 6.6% market share, with total assets of Sh520.30 billion.

39 richest banks in Kenya by asset base

Below is a comprehensive list of all 39 banks in Kenya, market share and assets

Rank Large banks Market Share (%) Total Assets (Sh) 1 KCB Bank Kenya Limited 17.4 1.43 trillion 2 Equity Bank (Kenya) Ltd 12.2 1.00 trillion 3 NCBA Bank Kenya PLC 9 661.74 billion 4 Co-operative Bank of Kenya Ltd 8.8 624.25 billion 5 Absa Bank Kenya PLC 6.6 520.30 billion 6 Standard Chartered Bank (K) Ltd 5.9 429.28 billion 7 Stanbic Bank Kenya Ltd 5.8 449.61 billion 8 I&M Bank Limited 5.4 405.61 billion 9 Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Limited 5.3 399.62 billion Medium Banks 10 Bank of Baroda (Kenya) Limited 2.8 201.94 billion 11 Prime Bank Ltd 2.7 166.06 billion 12 Citibank N.A. Kenya 2.3 151.77 billion 13 Family Bank Ltd. 1.8 142.32 billion 14 Bank of India 1.8 103.08 billion 15 National Bank of Kenya Ltd 1.7 161.11 billion 16 SBM Bank (Kenya) Ltd 1.1 94.92 billion 17 Ecobank Kenya Ltd 1 103.94 billion Small Banks 18 HFC Ltd 0.8 59.15 billion 19 Victoria Commercial Bank Plc 0.7 59.20 billion 20 Bank of Africa Ltd 0.6 51.72 billion 21 Gulf African Bank Limited 0.5 42.13 billion 22 Guaranty Trust Bank (Kenya) Limited 0.4 30.11 billion 23 African Banking Corporation Ltd 0.5 41.78 billion 24 Sidian Bank Ltd 0.6 44.74 billion 25 Habib Bank AG Zurich 0.4 36.13 billion 26 DIB Bank Kenya Ltd 0.4 26.49 billion 27 UBA Kenya Bank Ltd 0.4 31.21 billion 28 Premier Bank Kenya Ltd 0.3 23.31 billion 29 Credit Bank PLC 0.3 25.72 billion 30 Commercial International Bank (CIB) Kenya Limited 0.3 17.54 billion 31 Kingdom Bank Kenya Limited 0.3 36.72 billion 32 Development Bank of Kenya Ltd 0.3 18.84 billion 33 Guardian Bank Limited 0.3 15.85 billion 34 M-Oriental Bank Kenya Ltd 0.2 13.86 billion 35 Middle East Bank (K) Ltd 0.2 18.85 billion 36 Paramount Bank Ltd 0.2 15.44 billion 37 Access Bank (Kenya) PLC 0.2 17.16 billion 38 Consolidated Bank of Kenya Limited 0.2 15.21 billion 39 Spire Bank Limited - 2.88 billion

Banking Sector Performance

The impressive growth in customer deposits from Sh5 trillion in December 2022 to Sh5.9 trillion was primarily driven by increased usage of mobile banking platforms and agency banking initiatives, highlighting the sector's adaptability to technological advancements.

Despite these gains, the banking sector's profit before tax fell by 8.8%, from Sh240.4 billion in 2022 to Sh219.3 billion in 2023.

The decline was attributed to a sharper increase in total operating expenses compared to the rise in total income.

Total expenses rose by Sh175.3 billion, while income increased by Sh154.1 billion during the period.

Rising Operating Expenses Impact Profitability

The Central Bank of Kenya's report identified several factors contributing to the rise in operating expenses, which included a 41.3% increase in interest expenses, a 22.8% rise in other operating expenses, and a 19.8% growth in salaries and wages.

Additionally, bad debt charges climbed by 16.1%, further straining the sector's profitability.

The report also revealed that the banking sector's capital and reserves increased by 6.9%, from Sh917.6 billion in December 2022 to Sh980.9 billion in December 2023.

This growth was largely driven by a rise in retained earnings, which jumped by Sh81.2 billion, and share premiums.

Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Dr. Kamau Thugge has been honoured with the prestigious title of Central Bank Governor of the Year by the African Banker Magazine. Pulse Live Kenya

Dividend Payouts See Moderate Growth

Despite the overall decline in profitability, banks showed confidence in their future performance, with proposed dividends increasing by Sh3.4 billion to Sh50.8 billion in 2023.