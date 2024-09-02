The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Adani sets up new Kenyan company to manage airports [Shareholding details]

Denis Mwangi

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) has registered a new subsidiary, Airports Infrastructure PLC (AIP), in Kenya.

Adani Enterprises
Adani Enterprises

According to documents obtained by the news desk, the new subsidiary, Airports Infrastructure PLC (AIP), is fully owned by Global Airports Operator L.L.C. (GAO), another company under Adani Enterprises based in Abu Dhabi.

Recommended articles

Filings at the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd show that the Kenyan subsidiary was officially registered in Kenya on August 30, 2024, under the Kenyan Companies Act, 2015.

The main goal of AIP is to manage, operate, develop, and improve airport facilities in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Issued Share Capital.

AIP has an issued share capital of Sh6.75 million divided into 6,750 equity shares, each valued at Sh1,000.

Turnover

As a newly incorporated entity, AIP has not yet commenced business operations and thus currently has no turnover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ownership

GAO, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, will hold 100% of AIP's share capital, ensuring complete control over the new venture.

READ: JKIA deal - 7 airports managed by proposed investor Adani Airports

A plane at JKIA
A plane at JKIA A plane at JKIA Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate, has proposed a 30-year concession to manage and expand JKIA in a $1.85 billion deal.

Under the proposal, Adani would invest in upgrading JKIA's infrastructure, including adding a second runway and a new terminal by 2029.

In exchange, Adani would operate JKIA for 30 years, effectively blocking the development of other major Kenyan airports without their consent.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has been opposing the Adani deal, citing concerns over potential job losses, reduced benefits, and deteriorating working conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

KAWU initially planned to strike on September 2 to protest the proposed takeover.

The union is demanding full transparency regarding the Adani deal, including the disclosure of the Public Initiation Proposal (PIP) assessment report and meeting minutes between KAA and Adani.

KAWU has also called for the resignation of Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) officials to avert the strike.

JKIA terminal
JKIA terminal JKIA terminal Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto met with union leaders and government officials on August 26 to address the workers' concerns and prevent the strike.

The government has defended the Adani deal as necessary to refurbish JKIA, which often faces infrastructure issues like power outages and leaking roofs.

President Ruto instructed Transport CS Davis Chirchir to provide the union with details of the expansion project and Adani's proposal, but the workers are yet to receive the documents.

The situation remains tense as the aviation workers continue to demand transparency and oppose the Adani deal, while the government maintains that the takeover is necessary for JKIA's development.

The outcome of the negotiations and the planned strike will significantly impact the future of JKIA and Kenya's aviation sector.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Adani sets up new Kenyan company to manage airports [Shareholding details]

Adani sets up new Kenyan company to manage airports [Shareholding details]

CBK shares banks with the cheapest personal, business & corporate loans

CBK shares banks with the cheapest personal, business & corporate loans

Kenya Airways announces leadership changes

Kenya Airways announces leadership changes

JESMA exams founder Jesse Waweru dies at 72, how he started his publishing company

JESMA exams founder Jesse Waweru dies at 72, how he started his publishing company

Technical analysis modern methods and techniques in index trading

Technical analysis modern methods and techniques in index trading

NCBA Group PLC profit after tax rises to Sh9.8 Billion in H1 2024 results

NCBA Group PLC profit after tax rises to Sh9.8 Billion in H1 2024 results

Trends and predictions for coming years: What forex affiliate marketing has in store

Trends and predictions for coming years: What forex affiliate marketing has in store

How CS Mbadi plans to protect Kenyans against stringent IMF tax proposals

How CS Mbadi plans to protect Kenyans against stringent IMF tax proposals

Global economic factors influencing forex markets

Global economic factors influencing forex markets

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI generated image of a woman applying for a loan at a bank

CBK shares banks with the cheapest personal, business & corporate loans

#FeatureByZachNash

Technical analysis modern methods and techniques in index trading

Kenya-Airways

Kenya Airways announces leadership changes

Adani Enterprises

Adani sets up new Kenyan company to manage airports [Shareholding details]