JKIA Sh246 billion deal: 7 airports managed by proposed investor Adani Airports

Denis Mwangi

Adani Airport Holdings is one of the largest airport operators in India and has proposed a Sh246 billion investment in JKIA

A plane at JKIA runway
A plane at JKIA runway
  • Adani Airport Holdings proposes a Sh246 billion investment to upgrade Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)
  • The investment plan includes a new passenger terminal, a second runway, and refurbishment of existing facilities at JKIA
  • The proposed deal involves a 30-year concession structured under a BOT model, providing AAHL with an 18% equity return on its investment

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), part of the Adani Group, has proposed a significant investment to upgrade Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

This initiative is part of a public-private partnership aimed at enhancing the airport's infrastructure, which has been deemed essential for maintaining regional competitiveness.

The investment plan includes the construction of a new passenger terminal, the addition of a second runway, and the refurbishment of existing facilities at JKIA.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) confirmed that the proposal has been received under the Public Private Partnerships Act of 2021, and it will undergo thorough technical, financial, and legal reviews before any agreements are finalised.

The proposed Sh246 billion deal involves a 30-year concession structured under a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) model.

A plane at JKIA
A plane at JKIA A plane at JKIA Pulse Live Kenya

This arrangement allows AAHL to develop the airport's infrastructure, which will eventually be transferred back to KAA at an agreed-upon value.

The deal is expected to provide AAHL with an equity return of 18% on its capital investment.

Adani Airport Holdings, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has rapidly expanded its footprint in the airport sector since its inception.

The Adani Group, founded in 1988 by Gautam Adani, has diversified interests across various sectors, including energy, resources, logistics, agribusiness, real estate, financial services, and defense.

In recent years, the group has made a significant push into airport management, acquiring several airports in India.

Currently, AAHL manages six airports in India, including:

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport Pulse Live Kenya

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai Pulse Live Kenya
Jaipur International Airport

Jaipur International Airport
Jaipur International Airport Pulse Live Kenya

Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru International Airport
Mangaluru International Airport Pulse Live Kenya

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport
Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport Pulse Live Kenya

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport
Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport Pulse Live Kenya

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Pulse Live Kenya
These acquisitions position AAHL as one of the largest airport operators in India, with a focus on modernising and expanding airport facilities to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency.

The KAA has emphasised that the aging infrastructure of JKIA poses a threat to its competitiveness in the region, necessitating substantial investment that cannot be met solely through public funding.

The partnership with AAHL is expected to create new business opportunities and enhance service quality at the airport, ensuring that it meets the demands of increasing passenger traffic.

As discussions progress, stakeholders, including the Kenyan government and the public, are keenly observing the developments surrounding this significant investment proposal, particularly regarding transparency and the terms of the agreement.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

