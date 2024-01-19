Meet billionaire with Sh855M Co-op Bank shares; Here are 7 firms he has shares in

This move has elevated Patel to the position of the second-largest individual investor in the bank, with a 1.29 percent ownership.

As reported by Business Daily, Patel's total shares in Co-operative Bank now amount to 7.6 million, valued at an impressive Sh855.2 million.

Co-op Bank's CEO Gideon Muriuki, retains the top position as the leading individual investor with a two percent stake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-op bank branch Pulse Live Kenya

Baloobhai Patel, a prominent figure on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), has made headlines for his substantial investments in various key Kenyan companies.

In 2023, it was reported that his stakes in these companies collectively exceeded an impressive $24 million (Sh3 billion).

Among Patel's extensive investments are holdings in Carbacid Investments Plc, Absa Bank Kenya, Sanlam Kenya, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

His strategic moves in the financial market have positioned him as one of the wealthiest and most influential investors in the country.

An illustration of billionaire Baloobhai Patel Pulse Live Kenya

Investors and analysts keenly follow Patel's moves, considering his track record and impact on the financial market.

Baloobhai Patel's Diverse Investment Portfolio

ADVERTISEMENT