The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Meet billionaire with Sh855M Co-op Bank shares; Here are 7 firms he has shares in

Denis Mwangi

Baloobhai Patel is the 2nd largest individual investor in Co-op Bank and his additional Sh233million shares has taken his total stake in the bank to Sh855.2 million.

Billionaire Baloobhai Patel
Billionaire Baloobhai Patel

Renowned Kenyan billionaire Baloobhai Patel has increased his stake in Co-operative Bank, acquiring an additional 20.5 million shares valued at Sh232 million.

Recommended articles

This move has elevated Patel to the position of the second-largest individual investor in the bank, with a 1.29 percent ownership.

As reported by Business Daily, Patel's total shares in Co-operative Bank now amount to 7.6 million, valued at an impressive Sh855.2 million.

Co-op Bank's CEO Gideon Muriuki, retains the top position as the leading individual investor with a two percent stake.

ADVERTISEMENT
Co-op bank branch
Co-op bank branch Co-op bank branch Pulse Live Kenya

Baloobhai Patel, a prominent figure on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), has made headlines for his substantial investments in various key Kenyan companies.

In 2023, it was reported that his stakes in these companies collectively exceeded an impressive $24 million (Sh3 billion).

READ: Kenyatta family overtaken as top shareholders in NCBA

Among Patel's extensive investments are holdings in Carbacid Investments Plc, Absa Bank Kenya, Sanlam Kenya, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

His strategic moves in the financial market have positioned him as one of the wealthiest and most influential investors in the country.

An illustration of billionaire Baloobhai Patel
An illustration of billionaire Baloobhai Patel An illustration of billionaire Baloobhai Patel Pulse Live Kenya

Investors and analysts keenly follow Patel's moves, considering his track record and impact on the financial market.

READ: CBK announces sale of microfinance bank to U.S.- based investor for $4.6M

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Williamson Tea: Patel holds a stake in Williamson Tea Kenya Plc, a subsidiary of Ngong Tea Holdings, engaged in tea cultivation, manufacturing, and sales both locally and internationally.
  2. Absa Bank Kenya: Previously known as Barclays Bank of Kenya Ltd, Absa Bank Kenya Plc is a financial services provider operating in consumer banking and corporate banking sectors.
  3. Bamburi Cement: Patel has interests in Bamburi Cement Plc, a company that produces and sells cement and related products in Kenya and Uganda.
  4. Sanlam Kenya Plc: Patel owns a substantial stake in Sanlam Kenya Plc, a key player in the Kenyan insurance market offering various insurance products and services.
  5. Aksaya Investment Holdings: Aksaya Investment Holdings directly controls Patel's equity positions in publicly traded companies.
  6. Carbacid Investments: Patel owns nearly half of Carbacid Investments, a company specializing in the production, processing, and sale of carbon dioxide gas for various industries.
  7. Co-operative Bank: Patel's latest venture includes shares in Co-operative Bank, one of Kenya's leading banks, with subsidiaries like Co-op Consultancy & Insurance Agency Limited, Co-optrust Investment Services Limited, and Kingdom Securities Limited.
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Safaricom, M-PESA Africa & Sumitomo Corporation launch Spark Accelerator Program call for applications

Safaricom, M-PESA Africa & Sumitomo Corporation launch Spark Accelerator Program call for applications

Meet billionaire with Sh855M Co-op Bank shares; Here are 7 firms he has shares in

Meet billionaire with Sh855M Co-op Bank shares; Here are 7 firms he has shares in

How Kenya plans to prioritise new $684.7 million (Sh110 billion) IMF loan

How Kenya plans to prioritise new $684.7 million (Sh110 billion) IMF loan

Top 10 most open African countries at the start of 2024

Top 10 most open African countries at the start of 2024

Kenya secures $684.7 million loan from IMF ahead of Eurobond deadline

Kenya secures $684.7 million loan from IMF ahead of Eurobond deadline

DP Gachagua meets energy tycoons in Karen

DP Gachagua meets energy tycoons in Karen

10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

10 African countries with the weakest passports in Q1 of 2024

Africa's seven richest men have more wealth than the poorest 700 million people on the continent

Africa's seven richest men have more wealth than the poorest 700 million people on the continent

Tanzania and Kenya resume air travel as they swiftly settle their dispute

Tanzania and Kenya resume air travel as they swiftly settle their dispute

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike

Lizzie Wanyoike's Biography: Early life, marriage & divorce NIBS College & other ventures

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with investors from Hewani Energy (Kenya), Seriti Green (South Africa) and Eurus Energy (Japan)

DP Gachagua meets energy tycoons in Karen

President William Ruto

Treasury Single Account: What Kenyans should know about GoK's new banking system

Kenya Airways

Backroom drama behind Tanzania suspending Kenya Airways passenger flights