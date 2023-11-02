The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

CBK announces sale of microfinance bank to U.S.- based investor for $4.6M

Denis Mwangi

The National Council of Churches of Kenya has sold its controlling stake to HOPE International Inc for

CBK Governor Nominee Kamau Thugge
CBK Governor Nominee Kamau Thugge

Hope Advancement Inc. (HOPE) has successfully acquired a controlling 51 percent stake in SMEP Microfinance Bank PLC (SMEP MFB).

Recommended articles

In a statement on on November 2, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) said the acquisition, received approval on July 27, 2023, under Section 19(4) of the Microfinance Act and further endorsement by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning on August 4, 2023.

HOPE, a wholly owned subsidiary of HOPE International Inc., a charitable organization based in Pennsylvania, USA, was incorporated on November 1, 2011.

SMEP Microfinance Bank
SMEP Microfinance Bank SMEP Microfinance Bank Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The organization serves as the holding company for investments and microfinance activities globally, with notable shares in microfinance institutions like Urwego Bank Plc of Rwanda and Turame Community Finance of Burundi.

SMEP MFB, licensed by CBK on December 14, 2010, and headquartered at SMEP Building, Kirichwa Road, Off Argwings Kodhek Road, Nairobi County, has become a prominent player in the microfinance banking sector.

According to HOPE international, SMEP had an overall portfolio of more than $14 million (Sh2 billion) at the end of 2022.

The institution, previously majority-owned by the National Council of Churches of Kenya with a 71 percent stake, controls a substantial market share of 5.09 percent.

The acquisition is poised to bring about transformative changes for SMEP MFB.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Number of Kenyan bank accounts with over Sh100K - CBK

The injection of additional capital by HOPE is expected to fuel business expansion initiatives and facilitate the much-needed upgrade of information technology infrastructure.

Furthermore, a reconstitution of the board is set to enhance governance practices within the institution.

This strategic move comes at a time when the microfinance sector is experiencing increased competition and a growing demand for innovative financial solutions.

The partnership between SMEP MFB and HOPE is expected to create synergies that will not only benefit the bank but also contribute to the overall development of the microfinance landscape in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT
SMEP Microfinance Bank
SMEP Microfinance Bank SMEP Microfinance Bank Pulse Live Kenya

Industry experts are closely watching the developments, anticipating a positive ripple effect on SMEP MFB's market positioning and service delivery.

As HOPE takes the reins, stakeholders are optimistic about the bank's ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities, ultimately fostering financial inclusion and sustainable growth in the microfinance sector.

READ: CA approves acquisition of bank founded by Ahmednasir Abdullahi

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CBK announces sale of microfinance bank to U.S.- based investor for $4.6M

CBK announces sale of microfinance bank to U.S.- based investor for $4.6M

20 highest-earning content creators in 2023 & how much money they made - Forbes

20 highest-earning content creators in 2023 & how much money they made - Forbes

Key numbers detailing Kenya’s inflation rise in October

Key numbers detailing Kenya’s inflation rise in October

Super Metro, Metrotrans unveil new buses to take over JKIA route [Photos]

Super Metro, Metrotrans unveil new buses to take over JKIA route [Photos]

Here are the best African countries in 2023

Here are the best African countries in 2023

Ruto's deal with Gulf countries forces Uganda to cut oil imports via Mombasa

Ruto's deal with Gulf countries forces Uganda to cut oil imports via Mombasa

10 African countries projected to have the lowest economic growth in 2024

10 African countries projected to have the lowest economic growth in 2024

Nigeria, Kenya, Cote d'Ivoire, and Tanzania ranked top four in aviation safety in Africa

Nigeria, Kenya, Cote d'Ivoire, and Tanzania ranked top four in aviation safety in Africa

Cab driver wins Sh1 million against taxi hailing app Bolt

Cab driver wins Sh1 million against taxi hailing app Bolt

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UAP Old Mutual Tower in Nairobi.

Why Sh5B Old Mutual Tower in Nairobi is being sold

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga

KRA swiftly responds as Kenyans share tax avoidance tactics

President William Ruto with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

Ruto's deal with Gulf countries forces Uganda to cut oil imports via Mombasa

Nike has unveiled a bronze statue of Eliud Kipchoge at its headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

Nike commissions Kipchoge bronze statue at its HQ & renames facility after him