Kenyan mogul seeks Sh4.3B after being ousted from company he founded

Bharat Thakrar, the former CEO of WPP - Scangroup, a marketing services company has threatened to file a Sh4.3 billion lawsuit against WPP, the parent company of the firm he founded.
Bharat Thakrar was ousted as CEO of a company he had founded and built for over 20 years
According to documents, Thakrar is alleging discrimination against him due to his race while he was still working at the company.
He was suspended and eventually resigned from his position in 2021, following accusation of misconduct.
However, later that year, investigations by the company failed to find any incriminating evidence to support the accusations and was cleared.
Accusations of discrimination against WPP
According to the documents, the lawyer states that WPP provided protection to a senior executive who was also implicated in the allegations against Thakrar when he was removed from his position.
The lawyer further claims that the executive was instead promoted to a Chief Financial Office in one of WPP's companies.
Thakrar's legal team is gearing up for a legal battle, with preparations underway to file proceedings seeking substantial damages, estimated at around £24 million (Sh4.3 billion).
In response to the allegations, WPP has denied any wrongdoing.
History of WPP-Scangroup
Bharat Thakrar founded Scangroup
Under Thakrar's leadership, the company quickly made strides in the marketing sector.
In October 2005, the company underwent its first major transformation by changing its name to Scangroup Limited.
The company's growth trajectory saw it becoming the first marketing services company to list on the Nairobi Securities Exchange in August 2006.
Partnership with WPP
The turning point in Scangroup's history came with its partnership with WPP, the world's largest communications services group.
This partnership began in 2006, just months after Scangroup's listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.
WPP saw the value in Scangroup's extensive network and its deep understanding of the African market, leading to an initial minority stake acquisition.
This relationship deepened in 2013 when WPP increased its stake in Scangroup to 50.1%, marking a significant investment in the African communications landscape by a global giant.
Becoming WPP-Scangroup
The culmination of this partnership was the rebranding of Scangroup to WPP-Scangroup in June 2015.
