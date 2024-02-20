The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenyan mogul seeks Sh4.3B after being ousted from company he founded

Denis Mwangi

Bharat Thakrar was ousted as CEO of a company he had founded and built for over 20 years

Bharat Thakrar, the former CEO of WPP - Scangroup
Bharat Thakrar, the former CEO of WPP - Scangroup

Bharat Thakrar, the former CEO of WPP - Scangroup, a marketing services company has threatened to file a Sh4.3 billion lawsuit against WPP, the parent company of the firm he founded.

According to documents, Thakrar is alleging discrimination against him due to his race while he was still working at the company.

He was suspended and eventually resigned from his position in 2021, following accusation of misconduct.

However, later that year, investigations by the company failed to find any incriminating evidence to support the accusations and was cleared.

According to the documents, the lawyer states that WPP provided protection to a senior executive who was also implicated in the allegations against Thakrar when he was removed from his position.

Bharat Thakrar, the former CEO of WPP - Scangroup
Bharat Thakrar, the former CEO of WPP - Scangroup Bharat Thakrar, the former CEO of WPP - Scangroup Pulse Live Kenya

The lawyer further claims that the executive was instead promoted to a Chief Financial Office in one of WPP's companies.

Thakrar's legal team is gearing up for a legal battle, with preparations underway to file proceedings seeking substantial damages, estimated at around £24 million (Sh4.3 billion).

READ: Kenyan businessman & 5 CEOs who were ousted from companies they founded

In response to the allegations, WPP has denied any wrongdoing.

Bharat Thakrar founded Scangroup

Under Thakrar's leadership, the company quickly made strides in the marketing sector.

In October 2005, the company underwent its first major transformation by changing its name to Scangroup Limited.

The company's growth trajectory saw it becoming the first marketing services company to list on the Nairobi Securities Exchange in August 2006.

The turning point in Scangroup's history came with its partnership with WPP, the world's largest communications services group.

This partnership began in 2006, just months after Scangroup's listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Bharat Thakrar, the former CEO of WPP - Scangroup
Bharat Thakrar, the former CEO of WPP - Scangroup Bharat Thakrar, the former CEO of WPP - Scangroup Pulse Live Kenya

WPP saw the value in Scangroup's extensive network and its deep understanding of the African market, leading to an initial minority stake acquisition.

READ: 6 banking stocks to watch for higher dividends and earnings in Kenya

This relationship deepened in 2013 when WPP increased its stake in Scangroup to 50.1%, marking a significant investment in the African communications landscape by a global giant.

The culmination of this partnership was the rebranding of Scangroup to WPP-Scangroup in June 2015.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

