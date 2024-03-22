The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

BIC Kenya Wembesha Campaign hosts confidence & wellness panel discussion at Catholic University of East Africa

Pulse Mix

BIC Kenya through its Wembesha Campaign, brought excitement to the Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) as it hosted students in several interactive activities, including a panel discussion on confidence and wellness featuring popular comedian Timothy Kimani alias Njugush and media personality Shixx Kapienga.

Comedian and Media Personality Njugush, Media Personality Shixx Kapienga, Mental Health activist Kasmuel McOure and BIC East Africa Head of Marketing Salome Ngugi during the panel discussion on Confidence and Wellness
Comedian and Media Personality Njugush, Media Personality Shixx Kapienga, Mental Health activist Kasmuel McOure and BIC East Africa Head of Marketing Salome Ngugi during the panel discussion on Confidence and Wellness

Together, they shared profound insights and personal experiences on building confidence, overcoming mental challenges in their daily lives as students, and cultivating self-assurance. During the panel discussions, perspectives on confidence-building strategies were also shared, encouraging students to embrace their individuality.

Additionally, the panel included Kasmuel McOure, a dedicated mental health activist, who courageously discussed his personal journey toward confidence while navigating mental health challenges. His insights shed light on the importance of mental wellness and resilience.

CUEA students took part in a variety of fun activities, including Jenga, Buzz Alert, photo sessions, and a free Kinyozi Shaving Experience with celebrity barbers. These activities provided opportunities for students to unwind, connect with their peers, and experience moments of joy and relaxation amidst the academic environment.

"As part of our campaign, we recognise young people's challenges and societal pressures while growing up. These factors often impact confidence and mental well-being. We must stay proactive and not let these challenges affect our confidence and well-being," commented Salome Ngugi, BIC East Africa Marketing Director.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wembesha campaign remains committed to supporting youth empowerment initiatives and looks forward to continuing its mission of fostering confidence and wellness among young people.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

BIC Kenya Wembesha Campaign hosts confidence & wellness panel discussion at Catholic University of East Africa

BIC Kenya Wembesha Campaign hosts confidence & wellness panel discussion at Catholic University of East Africa

Ndindi Nyoro buys 20M shares in infrastructure firm

Ndindi Nyoro buys 20M shares in infrastructure firm

Fleet of Navaras from South Africa will cross 8 African countries in daring challenge

Fleet of Navaras from South Africa will cross 8 African countries in daring challenge

Why Nigeria's Access Bank has pumped billions to buy 2 Kenyan banks in last 4 years

Why Nigeria's Access Bank has pumped billions to buy 2 Kenyan banks in last 4 years

DSTV & GOtv revise their prices upwards for streaming services

DSTV & GOtv revise their prices upwards for streaming services

National Bank responds to reports of being sold to Nigerian lender by KCB

National Bank responds to reports of being sold to Nigerian lender by KCB

7 tips from Kaspersky on what to do if someone tries to hack you

7 tips from Kaspersky on what to do if someone tries to hack you

Top 100 most loved brands by Kenyan women in 2024

Top 100 most loved brands by Kenyan women in 2024

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2024

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Joe Biden and President William Ruto at the White House, Washington

9 currencies stronger than the U.S. dollar & what Kenya can learn from them

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Peter Ndegwa reveals strategy used by big companies when hiring top executives

Nissan Navara to fly the flag up through Africa in daring expedition

Fleet of Navaras from South Africa will cross 8 African countries in daring challenge

Comedian and Media Personality Njugush, Media Personality Shixx Kapienga, Mental Health activist Kasmuel McOure and BIC East Africa Head of Marketing Salome Ngugi during the panel discussion on Confidence and Wellness

BIC Kenya Wembesha Campaign hosts confidence & wellness panel discussion at Catholic University of East Africa