How much it will cost you to own high-end quad bike like Charlene Ruto's

While quad bikes are often associated with high-end resorts and recreational centers for fun and racing, Charlene's choice highlights their practicality in agricultural settings.

Accompanied by another woman, Charlene headed to her farm for what seems to be a rather unconventional farm vehicle.

After tending to her farming duties, she made her way back to Nairobi, expressing how much she already missed her upscale quad bike.

In the comment section, there were individuals who expressed their admiration, remarking that Charlene certainly understood the privileges of being a President's daughter.

"Uyu sasa ndo anajua meaning ya kuwa Mtoto wa rais ,kula raha kabisa," Silaa Lagat wrote.

"Tujibambe vifiti, lakini sheria za barabara zifwatwe," Sir Mwas commented.

Unearthing Charlene Ruto's quad bike

Charlene Ruto's quad bike is a TGB Blade 600, which is priced at Sh1.3 million. However, there are other TGB models that can go for as high as Sh2 million.

The high price of her quad bike is attributed to its unique features that set it apart from other quad bikes.

Comfort

While TGB Blade 600 may appear somewhat broad when in a stationary position, the saddle offers remarkable comfort.

Initially, it provides flexibility, with the foam gradually firming up as you steer and the chassis responds with increased rigidity.

Thanks to meticulous tuning of the four shock absorbers, addressing both minor bumps at the start of the race and significant movements, it's safe to say that this quad bike delivers a rather comfortable ride.

Lighting

At the front of the TGB Blade 600, you'll find high-power LED lights that exude remarkable brightness.

These powerful lights are a valuable feature, making this quad bike ideal not only for recreational use but also for commercial and farm applications.

Engine

The Blade 600LTX boasts a cutting-edge 560cc engine that sets it apart from other quad bikes in terms of power and acceleration.

While it shares some common technical features such as a 4-stroke engine, four Siemens injection valves, and liquid cooling, this new engine is truly formidable.

It delivers a level of performance that distinguishes it from the competition, making it a standout choice for riders seeking both power and speed.

Transmission

The 600 TGB impressively integrates an array of modern technologies suited for quads and SSVs.

These include an inverter, versatile short and long-range options, 4x2 and 4x4 disengageable modes, reverse functionality, front axle differential locking, and a final drive system employing shafts and universal joints.

This showcases the quad's commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in the industry.

User friendly

The multifunctional digital counter incorporated into this quad bike is a marvel of modern technology.

It serves as a comprehensive information hub, offering a wide range of essential data that enhances the rider's experience.

This digital counter is designed with user convenience in mind. Its intuitive interface ensures that accessing critical information is both straightforward and efficient.

Whether you're a seasoned rider or a novice, the ease of use provided by this digital counter significantly enhances your experience on the quad bike.

With a quick glance, you can access important details about your ride, such as speed, mileage, fuel levels, and more.