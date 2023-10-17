The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

How much it will cost you to own high-end quad bike like Charlene Ruto's

Fabian Simiyu

Charlene Ruto acquired a quad bike for farm operations.

Charlene Ruto on her TGB Blade 600
Charlene Ruto on her TGB Blade 600

Charlene Ruto has taken her farming experience to a whole new level by acquiring a high-end quad bike for running errands on her farm.

Recommended articles

While quad bikes are often associated with high-end resorts and recreational centers for fun and racing, Charlene's choice highlights their practicality in agricultural settings.

Accompanied by another woman, Charlene headed to her farm for what seems to be a rather unconventional farm vehicle.

Charlene Ruto on her TGB Blade 600
Charlene Ruto on her TGB Blade 600 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

After tending to her farming duties, she made her way back to Nairobi, expressing how much she already missed her upscale quad bike.

In the comment section, there were individuals who expressed their admiration, remarking that Charlene certainly understood the privileges of being a President's daughter.

"Uyu sasa ndo anajua meaning ya kuwa Mtoto wa rais ,kula raha kabisa," Silaa Lagat wrote.

"Tujibambe vifiti, lakini sheria za barabara zifwatwe," Sir Mwas commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlene Ruto's quad bike is a TGB Blade 600, which is priced at Sh1.3 million. However, there are other TGB models that can go for as high as Sh2 million.

The high price of her quad bike is attributed to its unique features that set it apart from other quad bikes.

While TGB Blade 600 may appear somewhat broad when in a stationary position, the saddle offers remarkable comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, it provides flexibility, with the foam gradually firming up as you steer and the chassis responds with increased rigidity.

Thanks to meticulous tuning of the four shock absorbers, addressing both minor bumps at the start of the race and significant movements, it's safe to say that this quad bike delivers a rather comfortable ride.

At the front of the TGB Blade 600, you'll find high-power LED lights that exude remarkable brightness.

ADVERTISEMENT

These powerful lights are a valuable feature, making this quad bike ideal not only for recreational use but also for commercial and farm applications.

The Blade 600LTX boasts a cutting-edge 560cc engine that sets it apart from other quad bikes in terms of power and acceleration.

While it shares some common technical features such as a 4-stroke engine, four Siemens injection valves, and liquid cooling, this new engine is truly formidable.

It delivers a level of performance that distinguishes it from the competition, making it a standout choice for riders seeking both power and speed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 600 TGB impressively integrates an array of modern technologies suited for quads and SSVs.

These include an inverter, versatile short and long-range options, 4x2 and 4x4 disengageable modes, reverse functionality, front axle differential locking, and a final drive system employing shafts and universal joints.

This showcases the quad's commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The multifunctional digital counter incorporated into this quad bike is a marvel of modern technology.

It serves as a comprehensive information hub, offering a wide range of essential data that enhances the rider's experience.

This digital counter is designed with user convenience in mind. Its intuitive interface ensures that accessing critical information is both straightforward and efficient.

TGB Blade
TGB Blade Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you're a seasoned rider or a novice, the ease of use provided by this digital counter significantly enhances your experience on the quad bike.

With a quick glance, you can access important details about your ride, such as speed, mileage, fuel levels, and more.

The digital display is clear and easy to read, allowing you to stay informed while on the go without distraction.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How much it will cost you to own high-end quad bike like Charlene Ruto's

How much it will cost you to own high-end quad bike like Charlene Ruto's

Qualities of China's most expensive car that ferried Ruto

Qualities of China's most expensive car that ferried Ruto

Kenya leads Africa in deployment of mini-grids: Here’s how it has affected employment in the country

Kenya leads Africa in deployment of mini-grids: Here’s how it has affected employment in the country

Top 10 oldest African billionaires in 2023

Top 10 oldest African billionaires in 2023

10 most popular cryptocurrencies in 2023

10 most popular cryptocurrencies in 2023

Safaricom distances itself from Fuliza limit reviews amid customer complaints

Safaricom distances itself from Fuliza limit reviews amid customer complaints

World Bank to initiate LGBTQ safeguards before resuming funding in Uganda

World Bank to initiate LGBTQ safeguards before resuming funding in Uganda

How to improve fuel efficiency & save money on your car

How to improve fuel efficiency & save money on your car

DRC, Uganda eliminate visa requirements to boost cross-border trade

DRC, Uganda eliminate visa requirements to boost cross-border trade

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom distances itself from Fuliza limit reviews amid customer complaints

Mazda CX-5

2024 Mazda CX-5 fuel consumption & power options

Buses with extra set of rear wheels

4 reasons Kenyan PSVs are moving to buses with extra rear tyres

President William Ruto addressed the official opening of the Heads of State Session of the Africa Climate Summit held at KICC, Nairobi on September 5, 2023

President Ruto trademarks 'mambo ni matatu' phrase