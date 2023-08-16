Charlene Ruto shuts down journalist asking about her dad [Video]

In the video, everything appeared to be fine until the journalist began inquiring about the budget related to the president.

"The last one just recently, the budget, I have seen the president has introduced...," he said before Charlene cut him short.

She replied simply that the question should be directed to the president and not to her.

"If you have questions for the president, you will ask him his questions," Charlene said.

Despite the incident, Charlene answered other questions regarding her life and how it has changed since becoming the daughter of the president.

When asked if she maintains contact with her former friends, she responded thoughtfully.

Charlene shared that she stays connected with her old friends, valuing these enduring friendships like precious gems.

Ruto defends Charlene's 'office of the first daughter' remarks

President William Ruto on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, defended his daughter Charlene Ruto after her statement saying there was an office of the first daughter.

In a joint media interview at State House, the president said the remarks by his daughter were out of excitement, noting that there was no provision in the Constitution for the office Charlene mentioned.

“Leave my daughter Charlene alone, these are kids. They are just being children. You know very well that there is no office called the Office of the First Daughter.

“This is a girl who is being a child, you know? She has this space, and maybe her colleagues are pushing her… telling her ‘maybe we could do this’, but you know, she is… she is okay,” the president said.

President William Ruto attends church service at AIC Milimani on May 14, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Charlene Ruto came under sharp criticism after a video of her in Arusha, Tanzania emerged where she was introducing the team accompanying her describing it as the team from the office of the first daughter.