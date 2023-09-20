WATCH: Charlene Ruto tests her new KSL skills in public address at Deaf Awareness Week

She addressed members of the deaf community during Deaf Awareness Week, a special occasion held at the Kenya Institute of Special Education.

The event brought together members of the deaf community to celebrate and engage in discussions centered around the Kenya Revenue Authority's (KRA) relations with the deaf community.

One remarkable aspect of Charlene Ruto's address was her ability to communicate directly with the audience without the need for an interpreter.

Her recent graduation from the Kenya School of Sign Language (KSL) had armed her with the skills to eloquently express herself in sign language.

During her speech, Charlene shared a heartfelt story of her encounter with Babelyn Mukila, a former Miss Deaf Africa and Miss Tourism Mombasa.

"When I met Babelyn Mukila earlier this year and she communicated to me purely through KSL, it sparked my interest not only in the language but more in the Deaf youth, the Deaf community, and the Deaf culture," she recounted.

How Charlene Ruto got into sign language classes

What ignited Charlene's passion further was the interpreter who facilitated her conversation with Babelyn Mukila. This encounter served as a catalyst for her journey into sign language and her dedication to supporting the Deaf community.

Charlene Ruto during the Deaf Awareness Week at the Kenya School of Sign Language Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the challenges she faced during her speech, Charlene demonstrated a commendable grasp of sign language. Her efforts were clearly appreciated by the audience, who applauded her commitment to embracing their culture and language.

Activities Charlene Ruto engaged in during the Deaf Awareness Week

The day's activities extended beyond discussions, with the community participating in a series of events, including civil education on KRA matters, a tree planting exercise, and even a football tournament.

Following her graduation from KSL, Charlene expressed her gratitude to Youla Nzale, the KSL Interpreter from Citizen TV, for organising her sign language classes.

Charlene Ruto during the Deaf Awareness Week at the Kenya School of Sign Language Pulse Live Kenya