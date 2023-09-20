The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
WATCH: Charlene Ruto tests her new KSL skills in public address at Deaf Awareness Week

Amos Robi

In sign language, Charlene narrated the encounter that inspired her to sign up for classes at the Kenya School of Sign Language

Charlene Ruto during the Deaf Awareness Week at the Kenya School of Sign Language
Charlene Ruto during the Deaf Awareness Week at the Kenya School of Sign Language

Ten days after her graduation from the Kenya School of Sign Language (KSL), Charlene Ruto took the stage on Tuesday, September 19, to test her newfound sign language skills.

She addressed members of the deaf community during Deaf Awareness Week, a special occasion held at the Kenya Institute of Special Education.

The event brought together members of the deaf community to celebrate and engage in discussions centered around the Kenya Revenue Authority's (KRA) relations with the deaf community.

One remarkable aspect of Charlene Ruto's address was her ability to communicate directly with the audience without the need for an interpreter.

Her recent graduation from the Kenya School of Sign Language (KSL) had armed her with the skills to eloquently express herself in sign language.

READ: Charlene Ruto shuts down journalist asking about her dad [Video]

During her speech, Charlene shared a heartfelt story of her encounter with Babelyn Mukila, a former Miss Deaf Africa and Miss Tourism Mombasa.

"When I met Babelyn Mukila earlier this year and she communicated to me purely through KSL, it sparked my interest not only in the language but more in the Deaf youth, the Deaf community, and the Deaf culture," she recounted.

What ignited Charlene's passion further was the interpreter who facilitated her conversation with Babelyn Mukila. This encounter served as a catalyst for her journey into sign language and her dedication to supporting the Deaf community.

Charlene Ruto during the Deaf Awareness Week at the Kenya School of Sign Language
Charlene Ruto during the Deaf Awareness Week at the Kenya School of Sign Language Charlene Ruto during the Deaf Awareness Week at the Kenya School of Sign Language Pulse Live Kenya

READ: God gave me a gift - Charlene Ruto says after her employee moved her to tears

Despite the challenges she faced during her speech, Charlene demonstrated a commendable grasp of sign language. Her efforts were clearly appreciated by the audience, who applauded her commitment to embracing their culture and language.

The day's activities extended beyond discussions, with the community participating in a series of events, including civil education on KRA matters, a tree planting exercise, and even a football tournament.

Following her graduation from KSL, Charlene expressed her gratitude to Youla Nzale, the KSL Interpreter from Citizen TV, for organising her sign language classes.

Charlene Ruto planting a tree during the Deaf Awareness Week at the Kenya School of Sign Language
Charlene Ruto planting a tree during the Deaf Awareness Week at the Kenya School of Sign Language Charlene Ruto during the Deaf Awareness Week at the Kenya School of Sign Language Pulse Live Kenya

She also acknowledged her teacher, Rosemary Indeche, for her patience and dedication in imparting knowledge.

