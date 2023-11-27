Coca-Cola launches Christmas Caravan Campaign in Kenya

The 2023 Christmas campaign by Coca-Cola is centered around the theme of kindness.

As the holiday season approaches, Coca-Cola will once again take its Caravans Tour on a journey through markets across Kenya in November and December.

Khaligraph Jones performs during the launch of the Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan Campaign at KICC, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The objective is to create moments of togetherness, inviting friends, families, and neighbors to partake in the festivities.

At the core of this initiative is the opportunity for communities to come together and engage in acts of kindness.

The Coca-Cola Caravans will not only offer beverages but also provide participants with the chance to win prizes and share a meal, fostering connections and spreading cheer through genuine gestures.

During the launch of the caravan, the company brought out Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Khaligraph Jones among other celebrities and influencers.

Alfred Olajide, Vice President of the Coca-Cola East-Central Africa Franchise, shared, "At Coca-Cola, we believe in the power of togetherness and the magic of kindness. Our Christmas Caravan Campaign is a testament to these values, as we embark on a journey to ignite the spirit of giving and unity across Kenya. This season, let's join hands, share a Coke, a meal, and spread the joy of the holidays together."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan Campaign aims to remind everyone that the spirit of the season lives within us daily.

It encourages embracing the inherent kindness within and extending it to others, creating a ripple effect of positivity and generosity.

The campaign is not just about delivering beverages; it's about creating lasting memories and fostering a sense of community during this special time of the year.

Customers will be informed about the Coca-Cola Caravans' arrival in neighborhoods through Coca-Cola's social media platforms and local media outlets, ensuring everyone has the chance to be part of the initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

To participate, customers are encouraged to join ongoing entertainment activities at the caravans and in various malls across the country.