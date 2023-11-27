Coca-Cola launches Christmas Caravan Campaign in Kenya

The sports category has moved to a new website.

Coca-Cola announced the launch of its Christmas Caravan Campaign on November 25, aiming to infuse the festive season with a touch of magic and kindness.

Coca-Cola launches Christmas Caravan Campaign at KICC, Nairobi
Coca-Cola launches Christmas Caravan Campaign at KICC, Nairobi

Embracing the spirit of Santa Claus and celebrating inherent kindness, Coca-Cola plans to spread joy across Kenya through a series of experiences designed to unite communities.

The 2023 Christmas campaign by Coca-Cola is centered around the theme of kindness.

As the holiday season approaches, Coca-Cola will once again take its Caravans Tour on a journey through markets across Kenya in November and December.

Alfred Olajide, VP East Africa & Central Africa Operations, Coca-Cola Africa, Musalia Mudavadi (Prime Cabinet Secretary of Kenya), and Dr. Anastasia Mutethya (CECM - Inclusivity, Public Participation, and Customer Service) dancing with The OG, spreading joy and love this festive season.
Alfred Olajide, VP East Africa & Central Africa Operations, Coca-Cola Africa, Musalia Mudavadi (Prime Cabinet Secretary of Kenya), and Dr. Anastasia Mutethya (CECM - Inclusivity, Public Participation, and Customer Service) dancing with The OG, spreading joy and love this festive season. Khaligraph Jones performs during the launch of the Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan Campaign at KICC, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
The objective is to create moments of togetherness, inviting friends, families, and neighbors to partake in the festivities.

At the core of this initiative is the opportunity for communities to come together and engage in acts of kindness.

The Coca-Cola Caravans will not only offer beverages but also provide participants with the chance to win prizes and share a meal, fostering connections and spreading cheer through genuine gestures.

During the launch of the caravan, the company brought out Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Khaligraph Jones among other celebrities and influencers.

Alfred Olajide, Vice President of the Coca-Cola East-Central Africa Franchise, shared, "At Coca-Cola, we believe in the power of togetherness and the magic of kindness. Our Christmas Caravan Campaign is a testament to these values, as we embark on a journey to ignite the spirit of giving and unity across Kenya. This season, let's join hands, share a Coke, a meal, and spread the joy of the holidays together."

The Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan Campaign aims to remind everyone that the spirit of the season lives within us daily.

It encourages embracing the inherent kindness within and extending it to others, creating a ripple effect of positivity and generosity.

The campaign is not just about delivering beverages; it's about creating lasting memories and fostering a sense of community during this special time of the year.

Customers will be informed about the Coca-Cola Caravans' arrival in neighborhoods through Coca-Cola's social media platforms and local media outlets, ensuring everyone has the chance to be part of the initiative.

To participate, customers are encouraged to join ongoing entertainment activities at the caravans and in various malls across the country.

This not only gives them a chance to win prizes and merchandise but also allows them to share in the true spirit of Christmas.

