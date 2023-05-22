Nairobi, 2 more counties suspected to have received condemned sugar

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are pursuing five traders suspected of handling the condemned sugar.

The traders are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday, May 22, after investigations were concluded.

Some of the likely markets that the sugar is believed to have ended up is; Kawangware, Eastleigh in Nairobi County, Kitengela in Kajiado County and parts of Mombasa County.

ADVERTISEMENT

People holding a consignment of sugar Pulse Live Kenya

Detectives also believe that one of the traders in Nairobi did not disclose the correct amount of sugar that passed through his stores.

In his statement to police, the trader indicated that he brought in 1,640 bags of the condemned sugar in three trailers to his depot.

Police believe the quantity of sugar that passed through the premises and into the retail shops could be higher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another of the traders who is based in Mombasa was arrested at JKIA after landing from Dubai.

Immigration Department officers intercepted him at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and found with an interim order for an anticipatory bail of Sh100,000 granted by the High Court in Mombasa through Criminal Miscellaneous Application No. E067/2023, dated May 19.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) took him into custody and escorted him to Kamukunji Police Station, where he will remain until his court appearance on Monday.

Based on the findings, the DCI detectives recommended charging top managers from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) with various offenses, including abuse of office.

The detectives have also advised that some individuals be treated as witnesses, while others face administrative or internal action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

On May 17, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced the suspension of several public officers over the scandal.