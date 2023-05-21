The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI detectives arrest businessman at JKIA over sugar scandal

Denis Mwangi

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has made the first arrest in the sugar scandal that led to the suspension of 27 government officials

Police officers conducting a security drill at JKIA
Police officers conducting a security drill at JKIA

The suspected mastermind behind the theft of condemned brown sugar, Crispus Waithaka, was apprehended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) upon his arrival from Dubai on Saturday night, May 20.

Recommended articles

Crispus Waithaka was arrested following a Departure Prohibition Order after he landed in the country aboard Fly Emirates flight number EK721 at around 9:00 pm.

Immigration Department officers intercepted him at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and found with an interim order for an anticipatory bail of Sh100,000 granted by the High Court in Mombasa through Criminal Miscellaneous Application No. E067/2023, dated May 19.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) took him into custody and escorted him to Kamukunji Police Station, where he will remain until his court appearance on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Businessman Crispus Waithaka
Businessman Crispus Waithaka Businessman Crispus Waithaka Pulse Live Kenya

According to records from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Waithaka serves as the director of Asset and Cargo Limited.

Detectives believe he was among the witnesses present during the breaking of Customs seals on the 40 containers containing the condemned sugar on April 20.

The investigation into the diversion of the condemned sugar has been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

READ: Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi's bank accounts frozen

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the findings, the DCI detectives recommended charging top managers from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) with various offenses, including abuse of office.

The detectives have also advised that some individuals be treated as witnesses, while others face administrative or internal action.

President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the Cabinet Secretaries Retreat at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club
President William Ruto DP Rigathi Gachagua and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei during the Cabinet Secretaries Retreat at Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier in the week, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced the suspension of several public officers over the scandal.

Among those suspended are Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Bernard Njiraini, the Managing Director of KEBS, and other officials from KEBS, KRA, National Police Service, and the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA).

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DCI detectives arrest businessman at JKIA over sugar scandal

DCI detectives arrest businessman at JKIA over sugar scandal

Ruto responds to Kenyans saying they don't want houses & the 3% housing fund levy

Ruto responds to Kenyans saying they don't want houses & the 3% housing fund levy

Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega troll Uhuru during church service as Ruto watches

Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega troll Uhuru during church service as Ruto watches

200+ presidential flights - Inside Rtd Col. James Gitahi's impressive aviation career

200+ presidential flights - Inside Rtd Col. James Gitahi's impressive aviation career

DP Gachagua splashes Sh1M on high school students party

DP Gachagua splashes Sh1M on high school students party

Police posing as hawkers arrest armed suspect in murder of US-based Nyamira couple

Police posing as hawkers arrest armed suspect in murder of US-based Nyamira couple

Wangiri scam: How international scammers are targeting Kenyans using missed calls

Wangiri scam: How international scammers are targeting Kenyans using missed calls

Mara heist whistleblower appointed to key government position [Details]

Mara heist whistleblower appointed to key government position [Details]

Outrage erupts online as deaf woman is stripped naked in a matatu

Outrage erupts online as deaf woman is stripped naked in a matatu

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation.Leon Neal/Getty Images

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi

Drama behind freezing of Judiciary Chief Registrar's bank accounts in Sh102M case

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha

Susan Nakhumicha's biography: Age, education, career, net worth & husband

Nairobians flooded Maximum Miracle Centre of Pius Muiru

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill