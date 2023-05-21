DCI detectives arrest businessman at JKIA over sugar scandal

The suspected mastermind behind the theft of condemned brown sugar, Crispus Waithaka, was apprehended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) upon his arrival from Dubai on Saturday night, May 20.
Crispus Waithaka was arrested following a Departure Prohibition Order after he landed in the country aboard Fly Emirates flight number EK721 at around 9:00 pm.
Immigration Department officers intercepted him at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and found with an interim order for an anticipatory bail of Sh100,000 granted by the High Court in Mombasa through Criminal Miscellaneous Application No. E067/2023, dated May 19.
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) took him into custody and escorted him to Kamukunji Police Station, where he will remain until his court appearance on Monday.
According to records from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Waithaka serves as the director of Asset and Cargo Limited.
Detectives believe he was among the witnesses present during the breaking of Customs seals on the 40 containers containing the condemned sugar on April 20.
The investigation into the diversion of the condemned sugar has been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).
Based on the findings, the DCI detectives recommended charging top managers from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) with various offenses, including abuse of office.
The detectives have also advised that some individuals be treated as witnesses, while others face administrative or internal action.
Earlier in the week, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced the suspension of several public officers over the scandal.
Among those suspended are Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Bernard Njiraini, the Managing Director of KEBS, and other officials from KEBS, KRA, National Police Service, and the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA).
