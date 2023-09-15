Head-to-head comparison of 2023 Discovery & 2023 Range Rover

These icons of automotive excellence beckon with their distinct styles, powerful performances, and opulent interiors.

Join us on a journey as we delve into a comprehensive comparison of these two remarkable vehicles, exploring their key differences and shared attributes, to help you make an informed choice between the 2023 Discovery and the 2023 Range Rover.

Trim levels

When comparing the base trim levels of the Discovery and Range Rover, it's evident that the Discovery offers a more budget-friendly starting price.

While both vehicles provide seating for 5 passengers as standard, the Discovery goes a step further by offering an optional third row, allowing it to accommodate up to 7 passengers.

Under the hood, the Discovery boasts a well-balanced turbocharged i4 engine, delivering a respectable 296 horsepower.

In contrast, the Range Rover models start with a potent inline-6 engine that churns out an impressive 395 horsepower.

Additionally, both models demonstrate their versatility with capable towing capacities and similar top speeds in their base trim configurations.

These distinctions provide potential buyers with a clear picture of the strengths and choices available between these two luxury SUVs.

Capacity

When assessing the exterior dimensions of these two SUVs, a few notable distinctions become apparent.

Despite sharing the same wheelbase, the Range Rover boasts a longer overall length compared to the Discovery. Interestingly, the Discovery stands slightly taller than the Range Rover.

However, both models share an identical turning radius and wading depth, underscoring their off-road capabilities.

In terms of cargo capacity, the Discovery gains a slight edge, offering nearly 5 additional cubic feet of storage space for all your belongings.

The front-row seating dimensions in both vehicles provide ample space, but the Discovery takes the lead with more front legroom than the Range Rover.

If passenger comfort in the rear seats is a priority, the Range Rover shines with superior head and legroom.

Regardless of your choice between these SUVs, you can expect a premium luxury experience within their meticulously crafted interiors.

2023 Range Rover

Pivi Pro featuring a spacious 13.1-inch touchscreen Enhanced connectivity with the Online Pack, including a data plan Convenient Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto functionality Exceptional ride quality enabled by Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response Precision control facilitated by the Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking Opulent seating comfort with 20-way heated electric front seats, complemented by heated rear seats Luxurious Perforated Windsor leather seats adorned with a Duo Tone headlining An expansive Sliding panoramic roof for an airy ambiance Optimal climate control with the Three Zone Climate system Thoughtful Cabin lighting enhancing the interior ambiance.

2023 Land Rover Discovery

A cutting-edge 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display complemented by an 11.4-inch Touchscreen featuring Pivi Pro for intuitive controls. Convenient access with the Powered Tailgate feature. Opulent Ebony Grained Leather Seats paired with a sophisticated Ebony Interior. Enhanced off-road prowess with Terrain Response and Adaptive Dynamics. Comprehensive visibility enabled by the 3D Surround Camera. Premium safety and illumination courtesy of the Premium LED Headlights with Signature DRL, as well as Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter. Exceptional performance with All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and the precision of Electronic Air Suspension. Modern connectivity and convenience with Front and Rear 12V outlets and USB ports.