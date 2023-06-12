The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ex-governor losses Sh10M trying to import a Range Rover from U.K.

Denis Mwangi

Police & Interpol join forces for go after scammers behind the international car theft syndicate

A former governor found himself at the center of a scam in which he lost about Sh10 million.

According to a report by Citizen, the former governor whose name was withheld, attempted to import a Range Rover.

In this particular case, the former governor had set his sights on a Range Rover Vogue that was being sold in the U.K. .

Having already made the necessary payments on April 13, he eagerly awaited the arrival of his vehicle.

On May 15, the Range Rover finally reached Dubai and was granted a shipping certificate for transportation to the port of Mombasa.

However, things took an unexpected turn when the vehicle arrived in Mombasa and underwent inspection by the authorities.

It was during this process that officials discovered discrepancies. The vehicle, believed to be a 2020 model based on its documents, was determined to be a stolen 2019 model according to the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS) in the U.K.

The Range Rover had been reported stolen in London on September 21, 2022.

READ: KRA to remove upfront payment of taxes for used car imports

The former governor, unbeknownst to him, had fallen victim to a sophisticated scam.

The investigation launched by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) revealed that the individuals in Dubai responsible for orchestrating the fraudulent transaction had successfully duped him.

The Range Rover he had paid a substantial amount of money for turned out to be illegally obtained.

READ: Popular cars to buy under Sh1.5 Million in Kenya

KEBS notified the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) of the situation, prompting an investigations.

The case has now become the subject of a joint investigation by Kenyan police and Interpol, with efforts focused on uncovering the full extent of the syndicate's operations and bringing those responsible to justice.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

