EPRA announces fuel prices for August & September

This decision comes as the government aims to mitigate the impact of increased landed costs on consumers, thereby maintaining stability in pump prices during the August-September 2023 pricing cycle.

To counteract the potential surge in pump prices due to rising costs, the government has taken the proactive step of stabilizing the rates for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene.

Consequently, consumers can expect to see no changes in the prices of these essential fuels during this two-month period.

Between August 15 and September 14, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will remain unchanged, retailing at Sh194.68, Sh179.67, and Sh169.48 respectively, effective from midnight in Nairobi.

This move reflects the government's commitment to balancing the needs of consumers with the impact of global market fluctuations.

By stabilizing fuel prices, they aim to provide a sense of relief to Kenyan citizens, ensuring that the essential costs of transportation and daily living remain consistent during this period.

The decision to maintain consistent fuel prices also underscores the government's focus on addressing economic challenges.