EPRA announces fuel prices for August & September

Denis Mwangi

EPRA sets prices for petrol, diesel and Kerosene for the months of August and September

Fuel pump
The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced the maximum retail prices for petroleum products, slated to be effective from August 15 to September 14, 2023.

This decision comes as the government aims to mitigate the impact of increased landed costs on consumers, thereby maintaining stability in pump prices during the August-September 2023 pricing cycle.

To counteract the potential surge in pump prices due to rising costs, the government has taken the proactive step of stabilizing the rates for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene.

Consequently, consumers can expect to see no changes in the prices of these essential fuels during this two-month period.

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Between August 15 and September 14, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will remain unchanged, retailing at Sh194.68, Sh179.67, and Sh169.48 respectively, effective from midnight in Nairobi.

This move reflects the government's commitment to balancing the needs of consumers with the impact of global market fluctuations.

READ: Top 10 African cities with the highest cost of living

By stabilizing fuel prices, they aim to provide a sense of relief to Kenyan citizens, ensuring that the essential costs of transportation and daily living remain consistent during this period.

EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo
EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Pulse Live Kenya

The decision to maintain consistent fuel prices also underscores the government's focus on addressing economic challenges.

With the cost of living often influenced by fuel price fluctuations, this approach seeks to alleviate some of the financial anxieties faced by Kenyans over possible increase in the price of goods.

