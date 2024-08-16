The sports category has moved to a new website.

Equity Bank announces leadership change after MD's early exit

Denis Mwangi

Equity Bank Kenya announces exit of Managing Director Gerald Warui

Former Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director Gerald Warui
Former Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director Gerald Warui

Equity Bank Kenya Limited has announced a leadership change following the departure of its long-serving Managing Director, Gerald Warui.

In a public statement released on Friday, the bank's board revealed that Moses Okoth Nyabanda, the Group Chief Finance and Strategy Execution Officer of Equity Group Holdings Plc, has been appointed as the acting Managing Director of Equity Bank Kenya.

Nyabanda's appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Kenya.

Warui, who had been at the helm of Equity Bank Kenya since his appointment in 2019, has opted for early retirement.

Former Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director Gerald Warui
New Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director Gerald Warui

The bank's board expressed gratitude for his significant contributions, which encompassed overseeing operations, customer service, human resources, and ultimately, the entire bank as Managing Director.

READ: 6 ways Kenyan banks are using AI to serve customers

Before joining Equity Group, Nyabanda held a senior position at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Rwanda.

His extensive experience in leadership, strategic planning, and business growth is expected to be instrumental in driving Equity Bank Kenya forward.

The bank, a subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings Plc, is a major player in the Kenyan and regional financial landscape.

Equity Bank Kenya acting Managing Director Moses Okoth Nyabanda
Equity Bank Kenya acting Managing Director Moses Okoth Nyabanda

Equity Group is the largest integrated financial services firm in the region with a market capitalization of Sh152.8 billion ($1.38 billion) as of August 16, 2024.

As at June 30, 2024, the group had an asset base of Sh1.746 billion ($13.51 billion), customer deposits of Sh1.299.5 billion, and a customer base of 20.7 million.

