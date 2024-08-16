Equity Bank announces leadership change after MD's early exit

In a public statement released on Friday, the bank's board revealed that Moses Okoth Nyabanda, the Group Chief Finance and Strategy Execution Officer of Equity Group Holdings Plc, has been appointed as the acting Managing Director of Equity Bank Kenya.

Nyabanda's appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Kenya.

Warui, who had been at the helm of Equity Bank Kenya since his appointment in 2019, has opted for early retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director Gerald Warui Pulse Live Kenya

The bank's board expressed gratitude for his significant contributions, which encompassed overseeing operations, customer service, human resources, and ultimately, the entire bank as Managing Director.

Details of acting MD Moses Okoth Nyabanda

Before joining Equity Group, Nyabanda held a senior position at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Rwanda.

ADVERTISEMENT

His extensive experience in leadership, strategic planning, and business growth is expected to be instrumental in driving Equity Bank Kenya forward.

The bank, a subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings Plc, is a major player in the Kenyan and regional financial landscape.

Equity Bank Kenya acting Managing Director Moses Okoth Nyabanda Pulse Live Kenya

Equity Group is the largest integrated financial services firm in the region with a market capitalization of Sh152.8 billion ($1.38 billion) as of August 16, 2024.