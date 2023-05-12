The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Wealthy Kenyans to save millions following tax cuts on chopper imports

Denis Mwangi

Big win for Kenya's elite as President Ruto scraps taxes on aircraft & parts

President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua during a trip to Homa Bay
President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua during a trip to Homa Bay

The Finance Bill 2023 has proposed tax exemptions for aircraft importers and buyers who are set to celebrate if the law is passed by the National Assembly.

The bill proposes that importers of these aircraft and parts be exempt from paying the 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT), a move that is expected to have a considerable impact on the cost of importing such aircraft.

The Finance Bill 2023 has also proposed that aircraft be exempt from the 3.5 per cent Import Declaration Fee (IDF) and the two per cent Railway Development Levy (RDL).

This proposal is expected to further reduce the cost of importing aircraft, making it more feasible for businesses and individuals to invest in the aviation sector.

ADVERTISEMENT
A KDF chopper
A KDF chopper Pulse Live Kenya

With helicopter costing hundreds of millions, the tax cuts means that buyers will save a lot of money.

The bill is currently in the public participation stage and Kenyans are expected to submit their views before being taken to Parliament.

The tax incentives will benefit wealthy Kenyans who own choppers as well as the aviation industry stakeholders.

The major beneficiaries are buyers of aircraft not exceeding 2,000 kilogrammes and helicopters of less than two tonnes and aircraft of more than 2,000 kilogrammes,” Robert Waruiru, a partner in charge of tax and regulatory at Ichiban Tax & Business Advisory commented.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kenya, the ownership of choppers and aircraft is a symbol of prestige and wealth. The country's political and business elite frequently use private jets and helicopters to travel within the country and beyond its borders.

READ: Kenyan CEO sends chopper to save an expectant mother

However, aircraft ownership in Kenya is not limited to the elite, with an increasing number of businesses and individuals acquiring planes and choppers for personal and commercial use.

Helicopters being transported by road in Kenya
Helicopters being transported by road in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

The process of acquiring an aircraft in Kenya can be a daunting task, involving several legal and regulatory requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) is the regulatory body responsible for licensing aircraft and ensuring compliance with safety and security standards.

According to data from the Economic Survey 2023, Kenya's aircraft imports and registration numbers saw a slight decline in 2022.

READ: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson salutes 2 Kenyan pilots for heroic act

The country imported aircraft and related equipment valued at Sh15.1 billion, down from Sh17.9 billion in 2021. The decrease was attributed to the high cost of imports, which has been compounded by the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 African cities for global citizens to relocate to in 2023

Top 10 African cities for global citizens to relocate to in 2023

Wealthy Kenyans to save millions following tax cuts on chopper imports

Wealthy Kenyans to save millions following tax cuts on chopper imports

Rwanda continues to subvert the IMF's expectations

Rwanda continues to subvert the IMF's expectations

Google opens Bard in 180 countries & debuts 3 new features [Video]

Google opens Bard in 180 countries & debuts 3 new features [Video]

Business between Kenya and Uganda has been made smoother with new trade regulation

Business between Kenya and Uganda has been made smoother with new trade regulation

The World Bank has identified a potential 60% loss in Africa’s natural resource trade

The World Bank has identified a potential 60% loss in Africa’s natural resource trade

Tanzania and Netherlands collaborate on an Agritech solution

Tanzania and Netherlands collaborate on an Agritech solution

Ugandan businesses miss out on UN contracts

Ugandan businesses miss out on UN contracts

Africa's most valuable companies in 2023: A look at the top 250 companies

Africa's most valuable companies in 2023: A look at the top 250 companies

Pulse Sports

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A piece of black Magic Skin [Photo: TECNO]

TECNO delivers its promise of 'Don’t Stop Creating' for Africa through launching 'Magic Skin'

CAMON 20 series Brand Ambassador, Nyashinski and TECNO Kenya Brand Manager, Peter Shi show off a signed copy of the contract during the unveil event held at the Social House on May 9, 2023

TECNO announces Nyashinski as new Brand Ambassador, how to pre-order CAMON 20 series in Kenya