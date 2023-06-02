John Ngumi explains resigning from Kenya Airways board

The airline shared news of the resignation of John Ngumi, a long-standing non-executive director, and the appointment of James David Kabeberi as an independent non-executive director to fill a casual vacancy.

These developments mark a pivotal moment for the company as it continues its transformation journey and strives to overcome challenges in the airline.

In its statement, the airline said Ngumi has been crucial in the company's journey since its inception noting that his input has been crucial in establishing its financial stability.

Former Safaricom Board Chair John Ngumi Pulse Live Kenya

Ngumi's vast experience as KQ's banker and financial advisor has been instrumental in helping the company navigate through numerous crises, including the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the Chair of the Board's Audit and Risk Committee, he played a key role in ensuring KQ's financial stability and strategic coherence.

Ngumi stated he was resigning to pave way for a new breed of leaders to build the company.

"My departure is motivated by my belief that now the tough work of stabilising KQ is starting to bear fruit, it is the right time for others to come in and build on the transformational platform that the Board and Management of KQ have created," he stated.

Incoming Safaricom Plc Chairperson John Ngumi Pulse Live Kenya

The Board of Directors expressed their sincere gratitude to Ngumi for his unwavering dedication and immense contributions to KQ throughout his tenure.

Appointment of James David Kabeberi as an independent non-executive director

Simultaneously, Kenya Airways Plc announced the appointment of James David Kabeberi as an independent non-executive director. Kabeberi boasts of over 40 years of experience in accounting, finance, and business strategy across various industries.