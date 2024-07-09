The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

How Moody's downgrade of Kenya's currency ceiling will affect citizens & businesses

Denis Mwangi

Moody's downgrade of Kenya's local currency ceiling highlights significant challenges facing the country’s economy.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u with PS Chris Kiptoo having a look at Kenya's budget briefcase
Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u with PS Chris Kiptoo having a look at Kenya's budget briefcase

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Kenya's local currency (LC) ceiling to B1 from Ba3.

Recommended articles

The credit rating company has also downgraded the government's credit rating from B3 to Caa1.

This move reflects a significant shift in the country’s economic outlook and carries important implications for the nation’s financial health.

In this article we will look at the downgraded local currency (LC) ceiling and how it will impact citizens & businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT
Moody's Investors Service
Moody's Investors Service Moody's Investors Service Pulse Live Kenya

A local currency ceiling (LC ceiling) is like a school report card for the country's financial health.

It tells you the highest grade that any business or local government in Kenya can achieve, based on how the country's economy is doing.

If the LC ceiling is high, it means businesses and local governments can get good grades, showing they are likely to pay back their loans.

ADVERTISEMENT

If it's low, it means they might struggle more to pay back what they owe.

Understanding the Downgrade

Moody's has lowered Kenya's LC ceiling from Ba3 to B1. To put it simply, this means that Moody's now sees a higher risk associated with financial obligations issued in Kenyan shillings.

Previously, a rating of Ba3 indicated that the country's economic environment allowed for relatively higher creditworthiness.

However, the new rating of B1 suggests a shift towards greater financial uncertainty.

ADVERTISEMENT

This change reflects concerns over Kenya's ability to manage its debt and economic policies effectively.

The downgrade is primarily driven by several factors:

Diminished Fiscal Capacity

Kenya's ability to generate revenue and manage fiscal policies has weakened.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government’s decision to cancel planned tax increases in the Finance Bill 2024, and rely on expenditure cuts to reduce the fiscal deficit has raised concerns about its fiscal consolidation strategy.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u
Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u Pulse Live Kenya

Higher Debt Levels

The downgrade reflects worries over Kenya’s debt burden. With a slower pace of fiscal consolidation and larger fiscal deficits, the country's debt affordability is expected to remain weak for an extended period.

Increased Liquidity Risks

ADVERTISEMENT

Larger financing needs due to wider deficits increase liquidity risks.

Moody's notes that uncertain external funding options and elevated borrowing costs could further strain Kenya's financial situation.

For the average Kenyan, this downgrade might seem like a technical financial adjustment, but it has real-world implications:

Higher Borrowing Costs

ADVERTISEMENT

With a lower LC ceiling, borrowing costs for both the government and private entities are likely to increase.

This means higher interest rates on loans and more expensive credit.

Investor Confidence

The downgrade can affect investor confidence. Investors may become more cautious about investing in Kenya, potentially leading to reduced foreign investment and slower economic growth.

Government Spending

ADVERTISEMENT

The government may face challenges in raising funds for development projects, which could impact infrastructure, healthcare, and other public services.

President William Ruto's Cabinet
President William Ruto's Cabinet President William Ruto's Cabinet Pulse Live Kenya

While the downgrade is a setback, it also serves as a call to action for the Kenyan government.

Implementing effective fiscal policies, improving revenue generation, and managing debt more efficiently could help stabilie the economic outlook.

ADVERTISEMENT

By addressing these issues, Kenya can work towards restoring confidence in its financial system and improving its credit ratings in the future.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Moody's downgrade of Kenya's currency ceiling will affect citizens & businesses

How Moody's downgrade of Kenya's currency ceiling will affect citizens & businesses

Measures business owners can adopt to prevent looting during social unrests

Measures business owners can adopt to prevent looting during social unrests

Moving to a new house? How to tell if the prepaid token meter has been updated

Moving to a new house? How to tell if the prepaid token meter has been updated

Key achievements of late KRA boss Michael Waweru during Kibaki era

Key achievements of late KRA boss Michael Waweru during Kibaki era

Key tips for an amazing X Spaces experience ahead of Ruto's engagement with Kenyans

Key tips for an amazing X Spaces experience ahead of Ruto's engagement with Kenyans

Gov't Sh20billion bond misses target by 97%, signaling investor jitters

Gov't Sh20billion bond misses target by 97%, signaling investor jitters

UAP Insurance & other prominent businesses affiliated with ex-UoN Chancellor Joe Wanjui

UAP Insurance & other prominent businesses affiliated with ex-UoN Chancellor Joe Wanjui

Safaricom CEO issues statement amid public scrutiny

Safaricom CEO issues statement amid public scrutiny

Can VPNs help during an internet outage?

Can VPNs help during an internet outage?

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Kenyan power token metre

Moving to a new house? How to tell if the prepaid token meter has been updated

A looted supermarket in Nairobi

Measures business owners can adopt to prevent looting during social unrests

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u with PS Chris Kiptoo having a look at Kenya's budget briefcase

How Moody's downgrade of Kenya's currency ceiling will affect citizens & businesses

Central Bank Governor Kamau Thugge and President William Ruto during the launch of the DhowCSD on Tuesday, September 11, 2023

Gov't Sh20billion bond misses target by 97%, signaling investor jitters