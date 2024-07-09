How Moody's downgrade of Kenya's currency ceiling will affect citizens & businesses

The credit rating company has also downgraded the government's credit rating from B3 to Caa1.

This move reflects a significant shift in the country’s economic outlook and carries important implications for the nation’s financial health.

In this article we will look at the downgraded local currency (LC) ceiling and how it will impact citizens & businesses.

Moody's Investors Service Pulse Live Kenya

What is a Local Currency Ceiling?

A local currency ceiling (LC ceiling) is like a school report card for the country's financial health.

It tells you the highest grade that any business or local government in Kenya can achieve, based on how the country's economy is doing.

If the LC ceiling is high, it means businesses and local governments can get good grades, showing they are likely to pay back their loans.

If it's low, it means they might struggle more to pay back what they owe.

Understanding the Downgrade

Moody's has lowered Kenya's LC ceiling from Ba3 to B1. To put it simply, this means that Moody's now sees a higher risk associated with financial obligations issued in Kenyan shillings.

Previously, a rating of Ba3 indicated that the country's economic environment allowed for relatively higher creditworthiness.

However, the new rating of B1 suggests a shift towards greater financial uncertainty.

This change reflects concerns over Kenya's ability to manage its debt and economic policies effectively.

Why Did Moody's Downgrade Kenya?

The downgrade is primarily driven by several factors:

Diminished Fiscal Capacity

Kenya's ability to generate revenue and manage fiscal policies has weakened.

The government’s decision to cancel planned tax increases in the Finance Bill 2024, and rely on expenditure cuts to reduce the fiscal deficit has raised concerns about its fiscal consolidation strategy.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u Pulse Live Kenya

Higher Debt Levels

The downgrade reflects worries over Kenya’s debt burden. With a slower pace of fiscal consolidation and larger fiscal deficits, the country's debt affordability is expected to remain weak for an extended period.

Increased Liquidity Risks

Larger financing needs due to wider deficits increase liquidity risks.

Moody's notes that uncertain external funding options and elevated borrowing costs could further strain Kenya's financial situation.

What Does This Mean for Kenya?

For the average Kenyan, this downgrade might seem like a technical financial adjustment, but it has real-world implications:

Higher Borrowing Costs

With a lower LC ceiling, borrowing costs for both the government and private entities are likely to increase.

This means higher interest rates on loans and more expensive credit.

Investor Confidence

The downgrade can affect investor confidence. Investors may become more cautious about investing in Kenya, potentially leading to reduced foreign investment and slower economic growth.

Government Spending

The government may face challenges in raising funds for development projects, which could impact infrastructure, healthcare, and other public services.

President William Ruto's Cabinet Pulse Live Kenya

Looking Ahead

While the downgrade is a setback, it also serves as a call to action for the Kenyan government.

Implementing effective fiscal policies, improving revenue generation, and managing debt more efficiently could help stabilie the economic outlook.

