3 simple ways to retrieve deleted Kenya Power prepaid tokens message

Accidentally deleting a Kenya Power prepaid token message can be a frustrating experience, especially when you need the token to recharge your electricity meter. Fortunately, there are several methods to retrieve your lost token.

The KPLC USSD platform enables prepaid customers to buy and retrieve their last three purchased KPLC tokens.

This is especially useful when you haven't received your KPLC token message or have mistakenly deleted it.

Before taking any further steps, thoroughly check your SMS inbox. Sometimes, messages might be moved to other folders such as spam or Junk. Make sure to look through all possible folders in your messaging app.

Steps to retrieve a KPLC token message via SMS

Dial *977# Select option 1, "Prepaid Services (Token)" Select option 3, "Token Details" Enter your KPLC account number and send Your three latest transactions will be displayed with the dates Select an option to receive the KPLC token message

MyPower App method

Download and install the MyPower app if you do not have it Select “My Bill/ Token” Enter your meter number Your latest transactions will be displayed

Online retrieval

Visit the KPLC self-service online portal Check your KPLC token history and much more

If you aren't able to get help through the above-listed ways, you can also reach out to the KPLC customer care service or via their social media platforms for further help.

KPLC offices in Nairobi

Kenya Power has a dedicated customer service team ready to assist with such issues. You can contact them through: