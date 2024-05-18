3 simple ways to retrieve deleted Kenya Power prepaid tokens message

- Accidentally deleting a Kenya Power prepaid token message can be frustrating
Accidentally deleting a Kenya Power prepaid token message can be a frustrating experience, especially when you need the token to recharge your electricity meter. Fortunately, there are several methods to retrieve your lost token.
This is especially useful when you haven't received your KPLC token message or have mistakenly deleted it.
Before taking any further steps, thoroughly check your SMS inbox. Sometimes, messages might be moved to other folders such as spam or Junk. Make sure to look through all possible folders in your messaging app.
Steps to retrieve a KPLC token message via SMS
- Dial *977#
- Select option 1, "Prepaid Services (Token)"
- Select option 3, "Token Details"
- Enter your KPLC account number and send
- Your three latest transactions will be displayed with the dates
- Select an option to receive the KPLC token message
MyPower App method
- Download and install the MyPower app if you do not have it
- Select “My Bill/ Token”
- Enter your meter number
- Your latest transactions will be displayed
Online retrieval
- Visit the KPLC self-service online portal
- Check your KPLC token history and much more
If you aren't able to get help through the above-listed ways, you can also reach out to the KPLC customer care service or via their social media platforms for further help.
Kenya Power has a dedicated customer service team ready to assist with such issues. You can contact them through:
- Call Center: Dial 97771 or 0703 070 707/ 0732 170 170 for assistance. Provide them with your meter number and details of your last purchase, and they will resend the token.
- Email: Send an email to customercare@kplc.co.ke with your meter number and details of your transaction.
- Social Media: Reach out to Kenya Power on their official social media channels like X (Twitter) (@KenyaPower_Care) or Facebook (@KenyaPowerLtd).
