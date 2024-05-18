The sports category has moved to a new website.

3 simple ways to retrieve deleted Kenya Power prepaid tokens message

Amos Robi

Whether through direct contact with Kenya Power or through self-service portals, you have multiple options to ensure you regain your electricity token promptly

KPLC token metres
KPLC token metres
  • Accidentally deleting a Kenya Power prepaid token message can be frustrating
  • The KPLC USSD platform allows customers to retrieve their last three purchased KPLC tokens
  • Kenya Power has a dedicated customer service team available for assistance

Accidentally deleting a Kenya Power prepaid token message can be a frustrating experience, especially when you need the token to recharge your electricity meter. Fortunately, there are several methods to retrieve your lost token.

The KPLC USSD platform enables prepaid customers to buy and retrieve their last three purchased KPLC tokens.

This is especially useful when you haven't received your KPLC token message or have mistakenly deleted it.

Before taking any further steps, thoroughly check your SMS inbox. Sometimes, messages might be moved to other folders such as spam or Junk. Make sure to look through all possible folders in your messaging app.

  1. Dial *977#
  2. Select option 1, "Prepaid Services (Token)"
  3. Select option 3, "Token Details"
  4. Enter your KPLC account number and send
  5. Your three latest transactions will be displayed with the dates
  6. Select an option to receive the KPLC token message
Kenya Power Token keypad
Kenya Power Token keypad Pulse Live Kenya

  1. Download and install the MyPower app if you do not have it
  2. Select “My Bill/ Token”
  3. Enter your meter number
  4. Your latest transactions will be displayed
  1. Visit the KPLC self-service online portal
  2. Check your KPLC token history and much more

If you aren't able to get help through the above-listed ways, you can also reach out to the KPLC customer care service or via their social media platforms for further help.

KPLC offices in Nairobi
KPLC offices in Nairobi KPLC offices in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Power has a dedicated customer service team ready to assist with such issues. You can contact them through:

  • Call Center: Dial 97771 or 0703 070 707/ 0732 170 170 for assistance. Provide them with your meter number and details of your last purchase, and they will resend the token.
  • Email: Send an email to customercare@kplc.co.ke with your meter number and details of your transaction.
  • Social Media: Reach out to Kenya Power on their official social media channels like X (Twitter) (@KenyaPower_Care) or Facebook (@KenyaPowerLtd).
Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

