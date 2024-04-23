Cause of 'Connect' error on Kenya Power token keypads & how to fix it

However, the occasional 'Connect' error on the prepaid token keypad can cause frustration and inconvenience to Kenya Power customers.

Understanding the root cause of this error is the first step toward resolution. According to Kenya Power, the 'Connect Error' indicates that the keypad is busy establishing a connection with the meter. This process may take longer than usual, leading to the error message.

So, how can you tackle this issue and get your electricity flowing smoothly again? Here's a step-by-step guide:

1. Check connection

Ensure that your token keypad is plugged into a wall socket on the same line as your meter.

Pulse Live Kenya

This could even mean using your neighbour's socket if you share the same line. Sometimes, a simple adjustment in connectivity can make all the difference.

Also check to ensure your keypad's batteries are in good condition.

2. Enter code

If the connection issue persists, try entering a specific code sequence provided by Kenya Power.

Press 59698686 followed by your meter number, then press OK. Next, enter 1275 4194 1448 6450 5970 followed by OK.

Finally, input your meter number again. This sequence may help reset the connection and resolve the error.

A person using a pre-paid electricity metre Pulse Live Kenya

3. Contact Kenya Power

If all the other options fail, please don't hesitate to reach out to Kenya Power for more help. Their customer support team is equipped to handle such issues and can provide personalised guidance.

What you shouldn't do when faced with Kenya Power keypad errors

1. Avoid Forceful manipulation

Resist the urge to apply force or aggressive handling to the keypad. This could cause more harm than good and potentially damage the device irreparably.

2. Don't disassemble the keypad

Refrain from disassembling the keypad unless you're a qualified technician. Tampering with electronic devices without proper expertise can void warranties and lead to further complications.

A token keypad Pulse Live Kenya

3. Steer clear of DIY repairs

While DIY fixes may seem tempting, they can be risky and ineffective without the right technical know-how.

Stick to authorised repair procedures provided by Kenya Power or seek professional assistance.

4. Ditching assistance

If the keypad issues persist despite your efforts, don't delay seeking professional assistance.