The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Inside Treasury CS Mbadi's plans to reduce VAT, corporate tax, PAYE

Denis Mwangi

Treasury CS John Mbadi announces plans to reduce VAT to 14%, corporate tax to 25% and PAYE

National Treasury CS John Mbadi speaking at KICC on September 9, 2024
National Treasury CS John Mbadi speaking at KICC on September 9, 2024

At the launch of the 2024/25 budget-making process held at KICC, Nairobi, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi made key announcements regarding the government’s strategy for fiscal reforms.

Recommended articles

The National Treasury has introduced a medium-term revenue strategy aimed at enhancing domestic revenue mobilisation, while also signaling a reduction in key tax rates.

In a surprising turn, Mbadi revealed that the Treasury's focus will not be on increasing taxes but on reducing them to boost compliance and expand the tax base.

"We are going to reduce VAT in the medium term from 16% to about 14%. We also want to lower corporate tax from 30% to 25% and even reduce Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE)," said Mbadi.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted that this strategy aims to strengthen the policy framework for fiscal consolidation.

The ultimate goal is to achieve the East African Community convergence criteria, with a fiscal deficit of 3% of GDP.

National Treasury CS John Mbadi speaking at KICC on September 9, 2024
National Treasury CS John Mbadi speaking at KICC on September 9, 2024 National Treasury CS John Mbadi speaking at KICC on September 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Public Finance Management Reforms to Enhance Accountability

CS Mbadi also mentioned the need for further reforms in Public Finance Management (PFM), calling on accounting officers across the government to prioritise efficiency, accountability, and prudent use of resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most significant changes will be the implementation of an end-to-end e-government procurement system aimed at enhancing transparency and value for money in government spending.

"The system needs Sh560 million, and I’ve already instructed the Principal Secretary for the Treasury to ensure that the money is made available. The savings we’ll make through disciplined procurement will far exceed the initial cost," Mbadi assured.

The new procurement system is set to be fully operational by January 2025, and piloting is currently underway.

READ: Trouble for Ruto-man at KRA as John Mbadi takes over Treasury docket

Transition to Accrual Accounting and Asset Management Overhaul

ADVERTISEMENT

The Treasury is also embarking on a transition from cash-based to accrual-based accounting, a move intended to improve cash management and enhance financial reporting.

According to Mbadi, this shift will enable the government to account for all its assets and liabilities accurately, a critical step in managing public finances more effectively.

"No one can currently tell us with certainty the value of the Kenyan government's assets, including land and buildings. The accrual accounting system will help resolve that by ensuring all assets and liabilities are accounted for," said Mbadi.

Additionally, pending bills will no longer be mere appendages in financial statements but will form an integral part of Kenya's financial reporting.

National Treasury CS John Mbadi speaking at KICC on September 9, 2024
National Treasury CS John Mbadi speaking at KICC on September 9, 2024 National Treasury CS John Mbadi speaking at KICC on September 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure the successful rollout of these reforms, a multi-agency task force headed by Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo has been constituted.

The team will guide the transition to accrual accounting and oversee reforms in automating asset and inventory management in both Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and County Governments.

READ: Treasury Single Account - What Kenyans should know about GoK's new banking system

Accountability and Efficiency as Core Goals

During his speech, Mbadi stressed the importance of government accountability and efficiency, especially in public procurement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He acknowledged that past efforts to improve procurement practices had been hampered by delays and excuses but affirmed that this would no longer be tolerated under the new system.

"The current broken procurement system must stop. We are moving to an end-to-end process where every procurement, from ministries to county governments, will be tracked for transparency and accountability," he declared, leaving no room for complacency.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Inside Treasury CS Mbadi's plans to reduce VAT, corporate tax, PAYE

Inside Treasury CS Mbadi's plans to reduce VAT, corporate tax, PAYE

Kenya Power announces countrywide blackout again

Kenya Power announces countrywide blackout again

Everything to know about Starlink, how it works, prices & rental option in Kenya

Everything to know about Starlink, how it works, prices & rental option in Kenya

China Town in Uganda closed after causing frenzy similar to China Square in Kenya

China Town in Uganda closed after causing frenzy similar to China Square in Kenya

Jacob Zuma’s daughter becomes the 16th wife of Eswatini's King

Jacob Zuma’s daughter becomes the 16th wife of Eswatini's King

Adani sets up new Kenyan company to manage airports [Shareholding details]

Adani sets up new Kenyan company to manage airports [Shareholding details]

CBK shares banks with the cheapest personal, business & corporate loans

CBK shares banks with the cheapest personal, business & corporate loans

Kenya Airways announces leadership changes

Kenya Airways announces leadership changes

JESMA exams founder Jesse Waweru dies at 72, how he started his publishing company

JESMA exams founder Jesse Waweru dies at 72, how he started his publishing company

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Kenya Power employee working on a power line

Kenya Power announces countrywide blackout again

Starlink equipment

Everything to know about Starlink, how it works, prices & rental option in Kenya

Adani Enterprises

Adani sets up new Kenyan company to manage airports [Shareholding details]

Newly opened China Town supermarket in Uganda

China Town in Uganda closed after causing frenzy similar to China Square in Kenya