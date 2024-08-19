He served in this role for two years alongside Governor Jonathan Bii.

Barorot resigned from his position, a decision he announced on August 19, 2024, during a meeting with senior county staff.

Barorot's resignation was attributed to a new job opportunity as a CEO with an international organisation in the ICT sector, which he is set to begin on September 1, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

John Barorot's career profile in the C-suite of Safaricom, Airtel & Telkom

John Kibet Barorot is a highly accomplished professional with over 20 years of experience in the ICT and telecommunications industry.

His career is marked by significant contributions to Kenya’s leading telecommunications companies, including Safaricom, Airtel Kenya, and Telkom Kenya, as well as his roles in key financial institutions and technology-driven ventures.

Education

John Kibet Barorot pursued his academic journey at Moi University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical, Electronic, and Communications Engineering Technology/Technician from 1987 to 1990.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Strategic Management from the same university between 2011 and 2012.

John Barorot Pulse Live Kenya

In addition to his formal education, Barorot undertook specialised training in cellular equipment and outsourcing at renowned institutions in the UK and Belgium, including the Motorola Training School and Siemens Atea.

Professional Career

Barorot’s career in the telecommunications sector began in the early 2000s.

ADVERTISEMENT

He first made his mark at Safaricom, where he served in various capacities up to 2011.

Barorot joined Safaricom in 2000 as a senior manager in operations and maintenance department having come from Telkom Kenya.

After joining the company at its inception he went on to hold various roles including, head of operations and maintenance, and chief technology officer.

During his tenure at Safaricom, Barorot was responsible for the overall operation and planning of the cellular network, leading network rollouts, quality improvements, and the IT division.

John Barorot Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

His contributions were pivotal in shaping Safaricom into one of the most successful telecommunications companies in the region.

In 2011, Barorot took on the role of Technical Director at Airtel Kenya, where he continued to drive innovation and technological advancements in the country’s telecommunications landscape.

However, he resigned in August 2011, barely two months into the role.

In 2016, Barorot rejoined Telkom Kenya as chief technology officer, a position he held until he resigned to campaign alongside Governor Jonathan Bii.

At Telkom Kenya, he was instrumental in overseeing the company’s technological strategies, network rollouts, and overall operational planning.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to his impressive career in telecommunications, Barorot has held several leadership roles in the financial and technology sectors.

He served as a director at Finserve, a subsidiary of Equity Bank, from February 2022, where he played a key role in managing the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that powers the Equitel brand.

He also held a position in the board of Mumias Sugar Company.

Former Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor John Barorot Pulse Live Kenya

Transition to Public Service

ADVERTISEMENT

Barorot’s career took a significant turn when he was appointed as the deputy governor of Uasin Gishu County.

His transition from the private sector to public service was seen as a strategic move for Governor Bii to leverage his experience in technology and management to drive development initiatives in the county.

The shift to the public sector was a learning curve for Barorot who enrolled in the Galilee Institute for a course in contemporary public administration for deeper understanding.

The private sector is driven by profits and shareholder value but the public sector prioritises value in form of service.

Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor John Barorot Resigns to Take CEO Job Abroad

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, august 19, John Barorot has announced his resignation as Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor to take up a CEO position with an international organisation in the ICT sector, effective September 1.

Barorot made the announcement during a meeting with senior county staff at the Eka Hotel in Eldoret, in the presence of Governor Dr. Jonathan Bii.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii with his former Deputy Governor John Barorot Pulse Live Kenya

He cited a good working relationship with the governor over the past two years and said they had discussed his exit over the last month.

"To be a CEO of an international firm is a blessing to Uasin Gishu," said Governor Bii, describing Barorot as a friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barorot thanked county staff and MCAs for the good working relationship and dismissed claims of a fallout between him and the governor.

The outgoing deputy governor said he leaves with his head high and a happy man because the work at the county had also been a learning experience for him.

He plans to write a book about his journey from the private sector to public service and back. Barorot's resignation comes shortly after he denied any plans to leave office.

Speculation arose when he missed President Ruto's event for conferring City status to Eldoret.

However, Governor Bii had previously addressed the issue, stating that Barorot was on leave.

ADVERTISEMENT