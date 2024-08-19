Uasin Gishu DG John Barorot reveals reason behind his resignation [Video]

John Barorot is set to be unveiled as the CEO of an international company in the ICT sector.

Barorot’s resignation comes on the heels of persistent rumours about his departure, which had been circulating after his noticeable absence from a major event last Thursday.

The event, held to mark Eldoret’s conferral of City status by President William Ruto, had sparked speculation about Barorot’s whereabouts.

Barorot has shared his reflections on his resignation and his future endeavors, emphasising the transformative potential of technology and artificial intelligence.

In a candid statement, Barorot outlined his reasons for leaving public office and his excitement about new opportunities in the private sector.

Barorot, a veteran in the ICT sector with over three decades of experience, expressed enthusiasm for the rapid advancements in technology that are reshaping the landscape of Kenya and beyond.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii with his former Deputy Governor John Barorot Pulse Live Kenya

He highlighted the significant investments being made in the ICT space, including partnerships between the national government and major multinational companies such as G42 and Microsoft.

"Artificial intelligence, there are a lot of partnerships and investments happening, including the development of a global data center in Naivasha,” Barorot remarked.

He noted that these advancements mark a pivotal moment in Kenya’s technological evolution, drawing parallels to previous milestones he has witnessed, such as the shift from analog to digital systems and the introduction of fiber optics.

Barorot explained that his decision to resign and transition to the private sector stems from his desire to be an active player in this ongoing technological revolution.

He emphasised his commitment to supporting the adoption and integration of technology intelligence across cities in Kenya and the wider region.

“My role in the private sector will be crucial in ensuring that technological innovations are embraced and effectively utilised,” he said.

“I have seen many transformations in Kenya’s ICT sector, and I am excited about the potential to contribute to this next wave of change,” Barorot added.

Reflecting on his tenure as Deputy Governor, Barorot spoke positively about his working relationship with Governor Jonathan Bii.

Despite the resignation, he expressed pride in their collaborative efforts and the progress made during their time together.

What next after John Barorot's resignation

The County Governments (Amendment) Act, 2020 stipulates the process of filling the position of a deputy governor.

When a vacancy arises in the office of a deputy governor, the governor is required to nominate a replacement within fourteen days.

Following the nomination, the appointment must receive approval from the county assembly to become official.

The nominated individual must meet the eligibility criteria for election as governor, ensuring they are qualified for the role.

The county assembly plays a crucial role in this process. It must consider the motion for the deputy governor’s appointment within fourteen days and vote to either approve or reject the nomination.

If the assembly does not resolve the motion within this timeframe, it is deemed to have been approved automatically.

For a nomination to be confirmed, it must receive the support of a majority of the county assembly members.

Once appointed, the new deputy governor’s term length is significant for future electoral considerations.

According to Article 180(7) of the Constitution, a person appointed to the deputy governor’s position will be considered to have served a full term if more than two and a half years remain before the next regularly scheduled election.

