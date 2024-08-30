Kenya Airways announces leadership changes

These appointments are part of the airline’s strategic efforts to strengthen its leadership team and enhance operational efficiency.

Hellen Mathuka’s New Role as Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer

Hellen Mathuka, a seasoned professional with extensive experience at Kenya Airways, has been promoted to the position of Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer.

Hellen Mathuka

Mathuka joined Kenya Airways in 2009 and has held various critical roles in Audit, Revenue Management, and Finance, culminating in her position as Chief Financial Officer.

Her career at Kenya Airways has been marked by a steady rise through the ranks, showcasing her leadership and strategic insight.

Before her tenure at Kenya Airways, Mathuka worked with prominent organisations, including East African Breweries Ltd, Ernst & Young, and Family Bank.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Kenyatta University and an MBA in Strategic Management from United States International University.

Mathuka is also a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPAK), Certified Internal Auditor, and Certified Information Systems Auditor.

Her educational background is complemented by a diploma in Airline Management from IATA and executive business management certification from the Gordon Institute of Business Management.

Mary Mwenga Steps in as Acting Chief Financial Officer

Mary Mwenga has been appointed as the Acting Chief Financial Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in finance, including 15 years in the aviation industry.

Mwenga has held several key positions at Kenya Airways, such as Acting Head of Supply Chain & Facilities and Head of Finance.

Before this appointment, she was the Head of Business Performance & Reporting, directly reporting to the CFO.

Mwenga’s career began as a Chief Accountant at Flamingo Airlines Ltd, now known as Jambojet Limited, and she also worked as an Audit Senior at Ernst & Young.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and an MBA in Finance from Kenyatta University.

Mwenga is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPAK) and has completed several leadership and certification training programs both locally and internationally.