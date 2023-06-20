The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenya's biggest motorshow returns after 4-years on the back of Sh8M NCBA sponsorship

Denis Mwangi

Rev your engines and mark your calendars because Kenya's biggest automotive extravaganza is back!

Unveiling of NCBA - KMI MOTORSHOW 2023
Unveiling of NCBA - KMI MOTORSHOW 2023

After a long four-year break, the Kenya Motor Industry Association (KMIA) is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated NCBA - KMI Motorshow 2023.

From September 15, to September 17, 2023, the Sarit Centre Expo Hall in Nairobi will come alive with the thunderous roar of engines and the sleek beauty of the latest automotive marvels.

Led by Chairman, Naresh Leekha, and his team, KMIA is leaving no stone unturned to make this year's Motorshow an unforgettable experience.

Kenya Motor Industry Association Chairman Naresh Leekha and Group Managing Director, NCBAGroup, John Gachora
Kenya Motor Industry Association Chairman Naresh Leekha and Group Managing Director, NCBAGroup, John Gachora
Not only will the event engage current members, but it also aims to attract new partners and players in the automotive and associated industries.

The goal is to foster collaboration, innovation, and growth within the sector.

Prepare to be dazzled by an impressive lineup of over 20 automotive and additional brands that have already confirmed their participation.

These industry giants are eager to showcase their latest models and cutting-edge technologies at the expansive exhibition space of the Sarit Centre.

The Motorshow's theme this year is "The Connection," emphasizing the seamless integration of automotive technology with our daily lives and the endless possibilities it brings.

Brace yourself for an automotive feast as brands like Kingsway Tyres, Silverstone, Inchcape, Subaru, Autoexpress, Crown Motors, Salvador, Tireworld, GB Motors, Crown Motors, Tata International, Simba Corporation, Sairaj Ltd, Scania, Mobikey, CFAO Motors, Caetano, and many others unveil their most innovative creations.

The organizers anticipate over 10,000 attendees, making it a buzzing hub of automotive enthusiasts.

This year's Motorshow proudly introduces its new title sponsor, NCBA Bank.

With their generous sponsorship of Sh8 million, NCBA Bank is at the forefront of driving dreams and empowering individuals to achieve their financial goals.

During the partnership announcement event, the Group Managing Director of NCBA Group, John Gachora, expressed the shared commitment of NCBA and KMI to support the growth and development of Kenya's automotive industry.

Their collaboration aims to leverage expertise, resources, and networks to bring about positive change and foster a thriving automotive sector.

Group Managing Director NCBA Group John Gachora
Group Managing Director NCBA Group John Gachora

"As the leaders in asset financing in Kenya and East Africa, we are dedicated to creating sustainable transport options by providing affordable financing solutions," stated Gachora.

He further added, "At NCBA, we stand as a trusted financial partner, offering tailor-made solutions to cater to the unique needs of our customers and enable their business growth."

This year's Motorshow aims to surpass all expectations, with a target of 15 to 20 percent growth in visitor numbers.

The organizers have planned creative and engaging campaigns that will captivate attendees of all age groups and profiles.

The NCBA - KMI Motorshow 2023 seeks to unlock the immense potential of the event, boosting the economy and propelling the growth of the automotive business in Kenya.

The show will also generate numerous job opportunities in construction, design, and related fields, benefiting entrepreneurs in the automotive industry and its associated businesses.

