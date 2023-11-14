The sports category has moved to a new website.

KPA boss points out 4 inconsistencies in Sh17B oil linked to businesswoman Ann Njoroge

Amos Robi

The authority has raised concerns about the inconsistencies in Njoroge's claims, including the origin of the vessel holding the commodity

Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director, Captain William Ruto, has provided clarification regarding the missing businesswoman, Ann Njeri Njoroge, asserting that she is not the owner of the cargo ship containing oil valued at Sh17 billion.

Njoroge had gone to court seeking orders to block the offloading of the high-value commodity as a dispute over ownership of the oil emerged.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, November 13, Ruto stated that the vessel was transporting 93,460 metric tonnes of gas oil, contrary to Ann Njoroge's claim of 100,000 metric tonnes of diesel.

Ruto, accompanied by KPA Board Chairperson Benjamin Tayari, emphasised that Galana Energies Limited possessed legitimate importation documents.

He highlighted that the bill of lading, which is a crucial shipping document, was signed by the shipper, confirming the ownership as Galana Energies Limited.

The gas oil was loaded between September 26th and 28th at the Yanbu-Samref terminal before departing for anchorage at Jeddah. According to KPA, the ship set sail for Mombasa on September 30th.

KPA records show that out of the manifested 93,490 metric tonnes of gas oil, 49,091 metric tonnes were destined for Kenya, while the remaining 44,368 metric tonnes were transit cargo for neighbouring countries, including Uganda, South Sudan, and the DR Congo.

KPA disputes any documents indicating Ann's Import and Export Enterprises Limited as the cargo owner.

The authority has raised concerns about the inconsistencies in Ann's claims, including the origin of the vessel, which documents indicate as Yanbu in Saudi Arabia, not Azerbaijan Republic as stated by Ann.

Additionally, KPA questions the loading date, as Ann claimed it was October 9th, while the ship arrived in Mombasa on October 11th. They also question the absence of the Master of the vessel's signature on the bill of lading.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir acknowledged that Ann Njoroge sought assistance regarding the consignment, confirming that the documentation shows the cargo belongs to Galana Energies, a selected oil marketing company in a government-to-government fuel supply deal.

However, he distanced himself from the investigation into Ann's disappearance, leaving it in the hands of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Lawyer David Chumo, representing Ann Njoroge, has filed a lawsuit against the DCI and Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome over his client's disappearance.

Ann reportedly recorded a statement at the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road on November 9 and has since gone missing, with no leads on her whereabouts or appearance in court.

