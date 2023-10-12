The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

KRA goes after tax cheats from over 130 countries with new system

Amos Robi

This move comes as part of KRA's ongoing commitment to enhance international cooperation in tax information exchange.

KRA headquarters in Times Towers Nairobi
KRA headquarters in Times Towers Nairobi

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has cast its integrity nets wider as it aims to strengthen its efforts to detect and combat cross-border tax evasion.

Recommended articles

The agency intends to incorporate a new system that will receive and analyse information from more than 130 countries.

The new system will facilitate the efficient reception and analysis of data improving the sharing and processing of information with other tax jurisdictions globally.

With a network of over 130 information exchange partners, Kenya stands to benefit significantly from this initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current challenge faced by the tax authority is the overwhelming volume of data received from its partners.

KRA-Signage
KRA-Signage KRA-Signage Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KRA's response to job seeker lights up social media

The manual processing of this data has led to delays in its analysis, ultimately resulting in revenue loss.

The new system will feature the automatic exchange of information and country-by-country reporting, enabling KRA to share essential tax ruling information with both firms and individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, it will automatically generate email notifications upon receiving data in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) common transmission system (CTS).

Moreover, it will enhance tracking, ensuring more efficient and accurate reporting.

The system will not only streamline information exchange but also bolster the security of data transmission and storage between KRA and its global tax partners.

This advanced approach aligns with the tax authority's efforts to combat tax avoidance schemes, identified as a strategic risk.

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo
KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: KRA to monitor mobile money transactions in real time

The installation of this system is poised to revolutionize KRA's fight against tax evasion, providing a more effective and secure means of handling data from international partners.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, KRA is committed to ensuring that Kenya's financial operations remain aligned with global tax compliance standards.

This is one of many KRA's recent measures to curb tax cheats and increase the revenue collection by the taxman.

The tax agency recently deployed military-trained personnel to assist in identifying and addressing tax-related issues.

ADVERTISEMENT
KRA's Revenue Service Assistants
KRA's Revenue Service Assistants KRA's Revenue Service Assistants Pulse Live Kenya

1,400 officers successfully completed a two-month training program at the Recruits Training College in Eldoret, officially qualifying them as revenue service assistants.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KRA goes after tax cheats from over 130 countries with new system

KRA goes after tax cheats from over 130 countries with new system

Workplace loneliness is the modern pandemic damaging lives and hurting businesses

Workplace loneliness is the modern pandemic damaging lives and hurting businesses

President Ruto trademarks 'mambo ni matatu' phrase

President Ruto trademarks 'mambo ni matatu' phrase

4 reasons Kenyan PSVs are moving to buses with extra rear tyres

4 reasons Kenyan PSVs are moving to buses with extra rear tyres

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 ceremonies achieve record attendance, deliver over 2.7 million votes

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 ceremonies achieve record attendance, deliver over 2.7 million votes

Kenya's Ruto, AfDB's Adesina say Africa needs debt repayment pause to tackle climate extremes

Kenya's Ruto, AfDB's Adesina say Africa needs debt repayment pause to tackle climate extremes

Kenya has received $17 million in five years for peacekeeping in Somalia

Kenya has received $17 million in five years for peacekeeping in Somalia

Top 10 most innovative African economies in 2023

Top 10 most innovative African economies in 2023

iPhone Street Kenya scandal: Jaguar responds to his firm's controversy

iPhone Street Kenya scandal: Jaguar responds to his firm's controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio studio

Capital FM bids farewell to Nairobi CBD after 27 years

Communications Authority of Kenya has responded to Safaricom's lawsuit, says it may further cut interconnect rates

Safaricom announces closure of all Nairobi CBD shops for a day

Buses with extra set of rear wheels

4 reasons Kenyan PSVs are moving to buses with extra rear tyres

Pulse Kenya Announces the Third Edition of Pulse Influencer Awards

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 ceremonies achieve record attendance, deliver over 2.7 million votes