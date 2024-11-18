M-PESA Foundation brings free healthcare to over 3,000 residents in Kericho

The M-PESA Foundation has delivered vital medical services to more than 3,000 residents of Kericho County through a free medical camp held at Kapcheluch Primary School in Belgut Sub-County.

This initiative, in partnership with Zuri Health and Lion Sight First Eye Hospital, marks a significant step in promoting community health and well-being.

Transformative medical services offered

ADVERTISEMENT

The camp provided a broad range of essential medical services, including eye care consultations, dental check-ups, breast cancer screenings, general medical consultations, and women’s health services.

Hon. Brenda Bii, CEC Health Kericho County, has her blood pressure and body temperature checked during a walkthrough of the medical camp held by M-PESA Foundation at Kapcheluch Primary School, Kericho County. Pulse Live Kenya

In a significant move to support chronic disease management, 24 patients suffering from diabetes and hypertension were enrolled for free medication for 24 months.

Additionally, 24 individuals received free medical cover for a year through Safaricom’s SHA programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This medical camp in Kericho marked the culmination of a week-long series of activities in this region, celebrating and spreading Christmas cheer to our customers through the Sambaza Furaha campaign. We were delighted to see such a large turnout, with many people taking advantage of the free medical checkups,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom PLC.

Expanding impact across Kenya

This event is the 18th medical camp hosted by the M-PESA Foundation in the second phase of its initiative.

To date, over 33,000 people across counties such as Nairobi, Siaya, Migori, Kiambu, and Turkana have benefited from these camps.

By focusing on health, education, and environmental conservation, the Foundation continues to deliver impactful projects for the betterment of Kenyan communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Part of the Sambaza Furaha Campaign

The Kericho medical camp coincided with Safaricom’s Sambaza Furaha campaign, which included spreading festive cheer through gifts like goats, chickens, food hampers, and airtime.

These activities traversed multiple counties, including Narok, Baringo, and Nakuru, as part of Safaricom’s 24-year celebrations of transforming lives.

M-PESA Foundation impacts 3,000 Kericho County residents in a free medical camp Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the medical camp, Safaricom hosted "Hook" workshops in Nakuru and stakeholder engagement forums in Eldoret to strengthen ties with media and dealers.

About the M-PESA Foundation

Since its inception in 2010, the M-PESA Foundation has impacted over 3 million Kenyans through large-scale projects in health, education, and environmental conservation.

Key health initiatives include Uzazi Salama, a maternal and newborn health programme, and Daktari Smart, a telemedicine platform linking children in remote areas to healthcare services.

In education, the M-PESA Foundation Academy supports bright students from underprivileged backgrounds, while environmental projects like fencing the Mau Eburu Forest and protecting wildlife through partnerships underscore its dedication to sustainable development.

ADVERTISEMENT

A legacy of service and commitment

The M-PESA Foundation’s continued efforts to promote health and social welfare demonstrate its long-term commitment to improving the quality of life for Kenyans.