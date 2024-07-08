The sports category has moved to a new website.

Measures business owners can adopt to prevent looting during social unrests

Amos Robi

The recent anti-Finance Bill protests in Kenya have underscored the importance of preparedness for business owners

A looted supermarket in Nairobi
A looted supermarket in Nairobi
  • Importance of robust security measures, including employing security personnel and forming alliances with neighbouring businesses
  • Financial resilience through setting aside emergency funds and exploring multiple revenue streams
  • Staying well-informed about the socio-political climate to anticipate and prepare for potential unrest

The recent anti-Finance Bill protests in Kenya, which saw a significant amount of looting and destruction of businesses, have left many entrepreneurs grappling with the aftermath.

As business owners strive to rebuild and recover, it's crucial to glean valuable lessons from these events to better prepare for and mitigate the impact of similar occurrences in the future.

Here are key takeaways for business owners on how to handle their enterprises during such turbulent times.

One of the primary lessons from the protests is the importance of robust security measures. Business owners should:

Consider employing security personnel, especially during times of heightened tension.

They can also form alliances with neighbouring businesses to create a collective security strategy, making it harder for looters to target any single business.

Timber XO club in Eldoret was vandalized and looted
Timber XO club in Eldoret was vandalized and looted
Adequate insurance is crucial in mitigating financial losses from looting and property damage. Business owners should:

Ensure your insurance coverage is comprehensive and up-to-date, covering various forms of damage and loss.

Be clear about what your policy covers and the claims process, so you can act quickly if needed.

Financial resilience is key to weathering periods of unrest. Business owners should:

Set aside funds specifically for emergencies to cover immediate expenses and repairs.

Also Explore multiple revenue streams to reduce reliance on a single source of income, which can be vulnerable during unrest.

Building strong community relations can provide support and protection during times of unrest. Business owners can:

Engage in community activities and build positive relationships with local residents and other businesses.

A supermarket looted in Nairobi
A supermarket looted in Nairobi

Participate in or create networks that provide mutual aid and support during crises.

Being well-informed about the socio-political climate can help business owners anticipate and prepare for potential unrest. Steps to stay informed include:

Keep abreast of local news and government announcements that may indicate potential protests or unrest.

Maintain communication with local government and law enforcement to stay informed about security measures and potential threats.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

