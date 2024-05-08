The sports category has moved to a new website.

Owners behind Kenya's biggest supermarkets

Amos Robi

These retail stores have over 184 branches in Kenya spread across different counties

A collage of Naivas Supermarket, Quickmart Kenya and Carrefour Kenya
The retail chain sector in Kenya has grown over the years, accommodating most of the economic classes in the country while still maintaining brand value.

Unlike in the 90s and early 2000s when retail chain stores were primarily for the upper class, today the sector has become more inclusive thanks to the proliferation of chains, economic growth among Kenyans, and the infrastructural development the country has undergone over the years.

Among the top retail chain stores in the country that lead in terms of customer base and valuation are Naivas Supermarkets, Quickmart Supermarkets, and Carrefour.

These three stores have a total of 184 outlets spread across the country, with new ones cropping up as time goes by.

But who are the owners of these retail stores and what percentage shares do they hold?

Naivas Supermarket is the leading retail store in Kenya with 103 branches and a valuation of Sh53.5 billion as of July 2023.

The supermarket was founded in July 1990 by Peter Mukuha Kago, and it is the Mukuha Family that owns a minority stake in the supermarket, with a 49 per cent shareholding.

A Naivas supermarket branch
READ: Naivas boss leaves after 7 years to start his own retail brand

The remaining 51 per cent stake is owned by the French sovereign wealth fund Proparco, which holds a Sh3.7 billion stake in the supermarket chain.

Proparco, the Mauritian conglomerate IBL Group, and the German sovereign wealth fund DEG hold a minority interest in the company.

Quick Mart was started in Nakuru by the late John Kinuthia, who passed away in 2019. His family now runs the supermarket chain under the guidance of his son Duncan Kinuthia.

Adenia Partners is the majority shareholder of the entity under its local subsidiary, Sokoni Retail Kenya.

Adenia Partners is a private markets investment firm headquartered in Mauritius with investments spread across the continent.

Quickmart supermarket Kenya
READ: Billions Naivas founders will pocket to relinquish majority shareholding

Currently, Quickmart has over 60 branches spread across different counties in Kenya.

With over 21 stores in the country, Carrefour competes fairly with other chains such as Naivas and Quickmart.

Carrefour is owned by Dubai-based Majid Al-Futtaim. Christophe Orcet is the supermarket's country manager in Kenya.

Carrefour supermarket Kenya
READ: Competition Authority fines Carrefour supermarket Sh1.1 billion, here's why

