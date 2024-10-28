Media entrepreneurs shaping Sub-Saharan Africa’s creative industry behind the scenes

In recent years, the creative sector in sub-Saharan Africa has grown significantly, with creators, actors, and music artists reaching a more global audience. The global creative economy is a billion-dollar industry and Africa’s share of the pie is slowly increasing.

This dynamic surge is driven by a league of entrepreneurs and visionaries who are providing these talents with guidance and insights to fuel this growth.

From strategic communication specialists to artist managers and media moguls, these individuals are redefining the landscape and propelling African talents onto the global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gloria Adhiambo: Head of PR and Media Relations, Big Box Creative Communications (Kenya)

Gloria Adhiambo is a trailblazer in Kenya’s creative sector and the founder of Clientele PR, an agency specializing in entertainment PR. With over 12 years of experience in public relations, she has played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s entertainment landscape.

Now serving as the Head of PR and Media Relations at Big Box Creative Communications, Gloria continues to expand her impact on the industry by leading strategic PR efforts for African talent and brands.

During her tenure at Addiktiv Ltd, Gloria successfully managed campaigns for prominent African artists, including Broda Shaggi, Pheelz, Olakira, and Skales.

Her expertise also extends to organizing influential events such as Raha Fest and the Pulse Influencer Awards, elevating the visibility of Kenyan talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gloria Adhiambo - Head of PR & Media Relations Big Box Creative Communications - Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Gloria’s media relations portfolio is extensive; she has launched multiple brands, orchestrated high-profile media events, and created awareness campaigns for major products like Dettol Pomegranate and Mortein Doom.

Recognized for her strategic digital PR & marketing insights, Gloria collaborates closely with emerging and established creatives to amplify their reach across Kenya and beyond. Through her work at Big Box Creative Communications and Clientele PR, she continues to champion African entertainment, breaking barriers for Kenyan artists and positioning them for success on the global stage.

Africa’s creative economy is certainly on the rise, driven by these visionaries and many others.

Their work not only elevates individual talents but also contributes to the continent's growing influence on the global stage. With such dynamic leaders at the helm, the future looks bright for Africa’s creative industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samson Setumo: Chief Executive, Firebrand Group (Botswana)

Samson Setumo is a creative entrepreneur who specializes in the creative industry and social entrepreneurship. He is the driving force behind the Firebrand Group, one of South Africa’s biggest marketing agencies, with a wide field of expertise including strategy, research, evaluation, and program development.

Through the Firebrand Group, Setumo lends his expertise to various niches like film production, health and development, theatre, and brand development, among others.

Samson Setumo - Chief Executive , Firebrand Group Botswana Pulse Live Kenya

With a keen focus on innovation and impact, Setumo combines his diverse skill set to drive positive change and success in every endeavor.

ADVERTISEMENT

His strategic approach and passion for creativity make him a formidable force in the industry.

Sandra Brown: Manager, StarGaze Limited (Tanzania)

Sandra Brown is the founder and manager of StarGaze Limited, a Tanzanian management company for creators, music artists, and other entertainment stars.

She started her career as a personal artist manager at Wasafi Record Label, one of the most prominent labels in East Africa, where she directly managed a long list of music artists and content creators like Mbosso and Diamond Platnumz, among others.

Sandra Brown -Manager, Star Gaze Limited Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandra's journey in the media and entertainment industry extends beyond artist management. She made her mark working with influential media houses such as TZA Media and Global Publishers as a producer, quickly becoming one of the most recognised names in the vibrant Tanzanian entertainment scene.

Beyond managing talent, Sandra believes in immersing herself in every facet of the industry. Whether it’s building compelling narratives for her talent or working with them to create engaging content, she understands the pulse of Tanzanian entertainment like few others.

Olufemi Oguntamu: Founder, Penzaarville Africa (Nigeria)

Olufemi Oguntamu is a prominent Nigerian creative strategist and the founder of Penzaarville Africa, a media and communications agency that specializes in influencer marketing, talent management, and public relations.

With a strong background in the creative industry, he has successfully built a reputation for helping creative talents grow their brands and connect with their target audience effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olufemi Oguntamu -Penzaarville Pulse Live Kenya

Oguntamu has been instrumental in the success of several Nigerian creatives, including Broda Shaggi, Layi Wasabi, Kie Kie, Tomike Adeoye, and Tayo Aina among others.

Under his leadership, Penzaarville Africa has worked with numerous high-profile clients, including multinational corporations, celebrities, and start-ups, making it one of the go-to agencies for innovative and result-driven digital strategies in Nigeria.

Oguntamu is a dynamic leader in the media and creative industry, who believes in shaping narratives through his work and equipping professionals and creatives with the tools to excel in an ever-evolving ecosystem.

Samuel Atuobi Baah: Manager, Zylofon Media (Ghana)

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel Atuobi Baah, popularly known as Sammy Flex, is a man of many hats. The journalist and PR professional is one of the most sought after voices on the Ghanaian arts and entertainment scene.

The 44-year old social entrepreneur has dabbled in various aspects of the Ghanaian entertainment industry. He went from being a broadcaster to being a PR and communications expert.

Samuel Atuobi Baah: Manager, Zylofon Media (Ghana) Pulse Live Kenya

Now, he’s a talent manager, working with stars like Shatta Wale to chart a global strategy and effectively navigate the music industry.

Sammy is the manager at Zylofon Media, one of Ghana's fastest-growing entertainment companies. He also hosts the Showbiz Agenda program and leverages his expertise by managing the company’s radio and television operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sivu Mfenyana: Senior Manager at Africa Creative Agency (South Africa)

Sivu Mfenyana has about seven years of experience in communications, with a diverse skill set encompassing stakeholder management, project management, and program coordination.

She started her professional journey in the music industry at Sony Music Africa, where she quickly rose through the ranks—from a promotions specialist in 2017 to head of local and international PR.

Sivu Mfenyana -Senior Manager at Africa Creative Agency (South Africa) Pulse Live Kenya

Sivu has played a pivotal role in the South African entertainment space since then, frequently working with artists on promotional strategies to help boost popularity in the local market and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT