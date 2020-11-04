Africa Youth Awards in collaboration with Avance Media has announced 100 young Africans from 29 countries in its 2020 ranking of top 100 Most Influential Young Africans.

Kenya’s Media Personality Betty Kyallo, DW’s Edith Kimani, Comedian Njugush and Harambee Stars Captain Victor Wanyama are among those who made it to the list.

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi, Citizen TV’s Dorcas Wangira, Charlot Magayi, Qabale Duba and Ogutu Okudo complete the names of Kenyans appearing on the 5th Edition of 100 Most Influential Young Africans.

Full List of 2020 100 Most Influential Young Africans

WCB President Diamond Platnumz and Footballer Mbwana Samatta are the only two Tanzanians who made it to the list. Diamond was named in the Entertainment category alongside; Burna Boy, Davido, Simi, Stone Bwoy, Master KG, Kaumi Eugene, Joe Boy, Innnos’B and Eddy Kenzo.

Samatta appears in the Sports category alongside; Victor Wanyama, Sadio Mane, Achraf Hakimi, Alex Iwobi, Asisat Oshaola, Caster Semenya, Mohamed Salah, P. Aubameyang and Siya Kolisi.

Also Read: Lulu Hassan, Kate Actress & Joho win big at Couture Africa Style Awards 2020

The list is curated to recognize young Africans for their outstanding contributions towards the development of Africa in a diverse range of fields. This year’s list has 49 females and 51 males.

Full List of 2020 100 Most Influential Young Africans (arranged in alphabetical order)

Full List of 2020 100 Most Influential Young Africans

1. Abasi Ene-Obong (54Gene)

2. Abdoulaye “ABD” Traore (WatsUp TV)

3. Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan)

4. Adebola Williams (RED | For Africa)

5. Adetola Nola (Veritasi Homes and Properties)

6. Adji Bousso Dieng (Computer Scientist)

7. Alain Nteff (Healthlane)

8. Alex Iwobi (Everton)

9. Amina Priscille Longoh (Minister, Women and Protection of Children, Chad)

10. Anwar Bougroug (Fashion Designer)

11. Arielle Kitio Tsamo (Cameroon Youth School Tech Incubator)

12. Ashish Thakkar (Mara Group)

13. Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona Femení)

14. Aurélie Adam Soulé Zoumarou (Minister, Digital Economy and Communications, Benin)

15. Aya Chebbi (African Union Youth Envoy)

16. Berla Mundi (OAP)

17. Betty Kyallo (Journalist)

18. Bobi Wine (MP, Kyadondo East Constituency, Uganda)

19. Boniface Mwangi (Activist)

20. Boubou (Artist)

21. Bright Simons (IMANI Africa)

22. Broda Shaggi (Comedian)

23. Burna Boy (Musician)

24. Caster Semenya (Athlete)

25. Charlette N’Guessan (BACE Group)

26. Charlot Magayi (Mukuru Stoves)

27. Christian Achaleke Leke (Youth Development Expert)

28. Clarisse Iribagiza (Computer Scientist)

29. Dancegod Lloyd (Dancer)

30. Daniel Dotse (Lead for Ghana)

31. Davido (Musician)

32. Dentaa Amoateng (GUBA Foundation)

33. Diamond Platnumz (Musician)

34. DJ Neptune (Disc Jockey)

35. Dorcas Wangira (Citizen TV)

36. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (OAP)

37. Eddy Kenzo (Musician)

38. Edith Brou (Blogger)

39. Edith Kimani (DW)

40. Emma Inamutila Theofelus (Deputy Minister, ICT, Namibia)

41. Emtithal Mahmoud (Activist)

42. Fadzayi Mahere (Spokesperson, MDC Alliance, Zimbabwe)

43. Fatoumata Bâ (Janngo)

44. Fejiro Hanu Agbodje (Patricia Technologies)

45. Gregory Rockson (mPharma)

46. Habila Malgwi (Global Citizen Forum)

47. Hadeel Osman (Fashion Revolution)

48. Ilwad Elman (Elman Peace and Human Rights Center)

49. Innoss’B (Musician)

50. Javnyuy Joybert (Speaker)

51. Joeboy (Musician)

52. Joel Nanauka (Speaker)

53. John Obidi (Speaker)

54. Karl Kugelmann (Model)

55. Kiki Mordi (Journalist)

56. Kuami Eugene (Musician)

57. Lamin Darboe (National Youth Council, Gambia)

58. Lelise Neme (Ethiopian Investment Commission)

59. Master KG (Musician)

60. Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce)

61. Melene Rossouw (Women Lead Movement)

62. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

63. Nancy Kacungira (BBC Africa)

64. Nelson Kwaje (Defy Hate Now)

65. Nermine Sfar (Dancer)

66. Ngombe Tamaris (Collectif Entre Elles)

67. Nisreen Elsaim (UN Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change)

68. Njugush (Comedian)

69. Odunayo Eweniyi (PiggyVest)

70. Ogutu Okudo (SpringRock Group)

71. Ola Brown (Flying Doctors)

72. Olugbenga Agboola (Flutterwave)

73. Orondaam Otto (Slum2School)

74. Paula Ingabire (Minister, ICT and Innovation, Rwanda)

75. Peace Hyde (Forbes Africa)

76. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

77. Qabale Duba (Qabale Duba Foundation)

78. Rachel Sibande (mHub)

79. Rediet Abebe (Computer Scientist)

80. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

81. Sandrine Umutoni (Imbuto Foundation)

82. Satta Sheriff (Action for Justice and Human Rights)

83. Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa (Chil Artificial Intelligence Lab)

84. Simi (Musician)

85. Siya Kolisi (Rugby Player)

86. Solomon Serwanjja (NBSTV)

87. Stonebwoy (Musician)

88. Takele Uma Banti ((Minister, Mines, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ethiopia)

89. Temie Giwa Tubosun (LifeBank)

90. Thando Thabethe (OAP)

91. Theo Baloyi (Bathu Shoes)

92. Thuso Mbedu (Artist)

93. Tumi Sole (CountyDuty)

94. Umra Omar (Safari Doctors)

95. Vanessa Nakate (Climate Justice Activist)

96. Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves (Minister, Finance, Angola)

97. Victor Wanyama (Montreal Impact)

98. Vusi Thembekwayo (Speaker)

99. Wala’a Essam al-Boushi (Minister, Youth and Sport, Sudan)

100. Yawa Hansen-Quao (Emerging Public Leaders)