Diamond Platnumz addresses online banter linking him to embattled P Diddy

The Bongo star confirmed that he is alive to the online banter linking him to Sean Diddy Combs.

Stating that he has immense respect for the American singer, adding that he has chosen to ignore the rumours swirling online.

"Mimi ni mtu ambaye huongelewa kwa maneno na kwa vitu tofauti... Maisha yangu mtandaoni, kwenye sanaa na kiuhalisia ni vitu tofauti sana. ...huwa sijibu comment za watu (This translates to, People talk a lot about me on a wide range of things. My life online and as an artiste is different from my actual life as a person. For that reason, I will not respond to what people say online)." Diamond stated in an interview with Wasafi TV.

Pulse Live Kenya

The father of four maintained that out of respect for the 54-year-old singer, he will not address anything touching on P Diddy’s woes until a verdict is passed.

"Sitajifanya mchambuzi katika tukio lake kwa maana sijafanya sheria. Kwa ufupi, mpaka mahakama yaseme neno. Binafsi siwezi nikamhukumu lakini ninamheshimu kama mtu amvmbaye anajua vitu vingi mziki,"

"I won't pretend to be a commentator on his situation because I haven't studied law. In short, until the court speaks on the matter, I personally cannot judge him, but I respect him as someone who knows a lot about music," Diamond added.

Diamond remains unbothered by P Diddy banter

Noting that he is on top of his game and a renowned artiste, Diamond asserted that he is not bothered by what people say about him online.

"Mimi ni miongoni mwa sananii komavu na shupavu. Wewe andika na sema chochote unachotaka lakini sikujibu, sikohoi na sitetereki. (I'm among the mature and resilient artists. You can write and say whatever you want, but I won’t respond, I’m not bothered, and I won’t be shaken)" the singer noted.

pulse senegal

Diddy was arrested earlier this month and is the Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York.