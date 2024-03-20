DSTV & GOtv revise their prices upwards for streaming services

Starting April 1, viewers will need to adjust their budgets to accommodate the new rates for accessing their favorite television and streaming content.

The adjustment, detailed in a statement released on March 20, comes as a response to the changing economic landscape, with Multichoice citing the 'economic outlook' as the primary driver for the updated pricing structure.

Despite the company's efforts to keep the increases minimal, subscribers across various packages will see a change in their monthly payments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

For DSTV users, the new pricing tiers are as follows: Lite packages will now cost Sh700, marking a Sh50 increase.

Family package subscribers will encounter a Sh150 hike, with the new rate set at Sh2,000. Compact and Compact Plus users will see their rates go up by Sh200 and Sh300 to settle at Sh3,700 and Sh6,500 respectively.

Premium subscribers face the highest increase of Sh600, pushing their monthly bill to Sh10,500. The XtraView option will remain at Sh1,500.

ADVERTISEMENT

GoTV subscribers are not spared, with adjustments made across the board. Lite viewers will now pay Sh220, up from Sh199, and Value package costs rise to Sh669 from Sh649.

Man watching TV at home Pulse Live Kenya

Plus packages remain unchanged at Sh999, while Max, Supa, and Supa Plus subscribers will see their rates climb to Sh1,499, Sh1,999, and Sh3,700 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT